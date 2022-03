Finally, Abhimanyu and Akshara are all set to marry in . Abhimanyu (Harshad Chopda) and Akshara (Pranali Rathod) have managed to get their families agree to their bond and are all set to tie the knot soon. The wedding festivitied have begun with roka/tilak ceremony. AbhiRa fans are unable to stop gushing over the royal looks of Abhimanyu and Akshara from their tilak ceremony. There was a scene when the electricity tripped and everything went dark. Akshara took this as an opportunity and kissed Abhi on cheeks. AbhiRa fans are totally in love with their chemistry and are unable to keep calm post this scene. Check out a few tweets below: Also Read - TRP Report Week 9: Anupamaa TRUMPS again, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin's ratings see a slight dip – check TOP 5 TV shows

SHE KISSED HIS CHEEK, HE’S SO SHOOK HE CAN’T EVEN SPEAK ??? #yrkkh #abhira — zarsha (taylor’s version) (@bepannaahishq) March 11, 2022

WOWWWW!!! This edit is so so beautiful. I love the song selection and the color effect. The kiss is so much more visible. Ufff ❤️❤️#AbhiRa #AbhiRaKiShaadi #AbhiRaKaTilak #AbhiKiAkshu #yrkkh https://t.co/B4dU9qJSF2 — abhiRa786 (@shilpu786) March 11, 2022

Well, indeed, it was a very sweet moment shared by Abhiamanyu and Akshara. The couple has waited a long time to enjoy these moments in the show but we are interested to what twists lay ahead for all.