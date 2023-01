Harshad Chopda, Pranali Rathod and Karishma Sawant starrer Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has taken a new turn in the show. After the leap, Abhimanyu and Akshara were living their own life and now, it seems the time has come that they catch up again. Well, they have come quite close again. In the latest episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai we saw Abhinav helping out Abhimanyu. He takes Abhimanyu to Shimla. And the upcoming episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we will see the adorable moments of Abhimanyu and Abhir. Also Read - Anupamaa to Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Intimate scenes in Top TV shows that set small screen on fire

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai upcoming big twist

Akshara will take Abhir to the fancy dress competition. The latter will come in front of her dressed as a doctor. Akshara (Pranali Rathod), who thought, she has left her past behind will be in shock, surprise and a little worried as her past come back to haunt her. Seeing Abhir in the doctor's uniform will remind Akshara of Abhimanyu. Seeing Abhinav perform on stage in the doctor's outfit will make her emotional.

Netizens in awe over Abhir and Abhimanyu's moments

In the upcoming Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai episode, we will see Abhimanyu (Harshad Chopda) incidentally hearing Abhir's voice. Abhir calls Abhinav (Jay Soni) on the phone but it gets connected to the car's Bluetooth. Abhimanyu happens to hear Abhimanyu's voice and the moment hit AbhiRa stans hard. They are in love with the duo's bond already. Moreover, Abhimanyu helping out Abhir without even knowing that he is his father has turned them emotional. Check out their tweets here:

These caps giving unreal sukoon! Am i going crazy or it’s normal abhira heart?#AbhiRa https://t.co/ugYPt78JSb — Brinalable (@brinalable) January 13, 2023

Abhir said:

"DR. ABHIR ABHINAV SHARMA" ❌

Me: this is not right beta??

"DR. ABHIR ABHIMANYU BIRLA this is right beta"✔️ ? Abhi reaction ?

[ #yrkkh • #AbhiRa • #HarshadChopda • #PranaliRathod ] pic.twitter.com/uauCamoHNF — Naima? ~~17 Year of HC~~ (@NaimaShaikh15) January 13, 2023

Abhi is in hr "system"

no mattr she tries to run away frm him no mattr she tries to hide no matter how much she puts up d play she dsnt care she hs movd on hr system hr existence is all him n she is head ovr heals fr him it cn nvr chnge#yrkkh #PranaliRathod #AbhiRa #AbhirBirla pic.twitter.com/DVuV5EvURH — abhirayrkkh??(AAP MERE BACHE KE FATHER JI NI HO) (@abhirayrkkh) January 13, 2023

Cause somewhere deep down he realised he should've moved to Kasauli earlier..When Akshu tried to tell him she loves snow..Somewhere deep down in his heart he's still waiting for her. Like Abhinav said "Did you divorce love too.?" NO.But he's bound by responsibility#Yrkkh #AbhiRa — Only for HC/PR ❤️ (@jaimini_thakor) January 13, 2023

The feels here ??

They could've given us some flashbacks but nvm-

But Roohdariyaan always hits the right chords!#AbhiRa • #yrkkhpic.twitter.com/njCaXJu8nx — Aditi ✿⁠ (@raanjhanaax) January 13, 2023

Abhimanyu-Abhir❤️? the voice didn't only looked familiar bt is peace to his heart voice dat felt close dat felt like home coming The rishta ost dis ost hs bn close fr mny rsns n nw dey finally playd❤️#yrkkh #AbhiRa #AbhirBirla #HarshadChopda #PranaliRathod #yrkkh3 #Harshali pic.twitter.com/XkobvuZYCT — abhirayrkkh??(AAP MERE BACHE KE FATHER JI NI HO) (@abhirayrkkh) January 13, 2023

Abhir called him Papa ?❤️??

Ik ik this was accidentally, but the strong connection they have even before meeting each other. And the bgm they played after 'papa' word. Pls sobbing fr ?? Their first meet gonna be so emotional ifkr!#AbhiRa • #yrkkhpic.twitter.com/LkeuXrJk84 — Aditi ✿⁠ (@raanjhanaax) January 13, 2023

Ok , this has to be the best tweet i saw today! #abhira https://t.co/zm0wpC5nZh — dm-abhira (@DeepthaManisha) January 13, 2023

YKW The best part of the EP was the PC, When Abhi said "This city is so nice.I wish I would've come here earlier" The sukoon that he felt even w/o meeting his son/AK face to face.This says what his heart wants.Yes he made mistakes & he'll rectify it.#Yrkkh #AbhiRa #Harshali pic.twitter.com/ncp3JnHkJ5 — Only for HC/PR ❤️ (@jaimini_thakor) January 13, 2023

"Past bahut peeche chut gaya hai Akshara, Ab koi tere aaj tak nahi pahunch paayega! Don't worry!"?? The constant fear and excruciating trauma that she hides behind her love and responsibility for her son, is the same reason it keeps peeping through! ? #yrkkh #AbhiRa pic.twitter.com/ZKP9k78T6C — Jasmine_25 (@Jasmine91387982) January 13, 2023

So Abhi have soul connection while seeing Abhir's photo

I hope this soul connection they will show from Abhir's side also while he saw Abhi...♥️#yrkkh #AbhiRa #AbhimanyuBirla #HarshadChopda #Harshali #AbhiRa — ?????? ? (@JasminJazu) January 13, 2023

Akshu ko har ek moment abhi yaad ati h jab abhir ko dekhti h ?

Specially in scrubs chota Dr Abhi ???

She is trying hard to stay calm & strong for abhir suppressing her emotions ?#Yrkkh #Abhira #Pranalirathod pic.twitter.com/Y2N3ifQ1xg — ??? ? Abhir stan ✨ (@MukhtalifAnu) January 13, 2023

First hit n miss

Soul connection?✨️???? OMG I can't wait pls..l want the bank now??✨️#yrkkh #abhira pic.twitter.com/fuChCq0RBP — abhira_forever-HARRY POTTER FAMILY ? (@abhira_forever) January 13, 2023

Little did he know that he was contributing in his son's achievement..he had become a motivator n reason of happiness for Abhir today✨️?? N soon he will be there with Abhir in person guiding his son's path like he did today?✨️#yrkkh #abhira #AbhimanyuBirla #AbhirBirla pic.twitter.com/m74XQw1syw — abhira_forever-HARRY POTTER FAMILY ? (@abhira_forever) January 13, 2023

In the next episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we will see Abhir winning a vacation trip to Udaipur. Akshara (Pranali Rathod) gets tensed. Her past is finally catching up with her. On the other hand, Abhimanyu turns emotional and claims that he is getting the feeling that he should have come to Kasauli earlier.