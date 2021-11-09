Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Ami Trivedi opens up on playing Harshad Chopda's mother on-screen; shares what about the show keeps fans hooked even after so many years

Ami Trivedi who plays the role of Manjari Birla in Rajan Shahi's Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai spoke about her character in the show and what about the show keeps fans hooked even after so many years.