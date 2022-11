Harshad Chopda-Pranali Rathod starrer Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has yet again slipped down on the TRP charts. However, the ratings of the show have slightly improved despite the slip in position. In the last couple of weeks, we saw Abhimanyu and Akshara parting ways because of Khera's condition for Abhimanyu's surgery. There was also Anisha's death and Kairav's escape from jail drama. When Akshara returned, Abhimanyu lashed out at her and their misunderstandings just increased. Finally, a couple of days ago, everything was sorted and Akshara got back with Abhimanyu. However, as per the latest reports, AbhiRa are heading for another separation.

Amidst AbhiRa separation, two old characters make their re-entry

Ever since the reports of Harshad Chopda aka Abhimanyu and Pranali Rathod aka Akshara's separation rumours have floated, fans are quite unhappy. After all, things were just looking bright for AbhiRa now. The separation right after the wedding was too much for the fans to handle. And now, with another separation coming up in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, fans are miffed. In the middle of these spoiler reports, another spoiler has surfaced. Two characters from the previous cast of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai will re-enter in the show. The show is a big trend in Entertainment News.

Well, it's sadly not Shivangi Joshi aka Naira or Mohsin Khan aka Kartik. But, the two characters who will re-enter will be like father-mother figures since their close bond with Naira and Kartik. Without beating around the bush anymore, Naksh and Kirti are said to re-enter in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, as per reports. There is no confirmation on the same yet, however, the buzz states that Akshara will be heartbroken and it is then that Naksh and Kirti, who left Udaipur will be back. They would get worried seeing trouble in Naira and Kartik's daughter Akshara's life. Shehzad Shaikh and Harsha Khandeparkar played Naksh and Kirti in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

Check AbhiRa reunion clip here:

Meanwhile, as per reports, Akshara will be ousted by Abhimanyu while the former is pregnant. However, Abhimanyu is not aware of Akshara's pregnancy. On the other hand, Mahima and Aarohi will join hands against Akshara.