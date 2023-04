Anupamaa and maker Rajan Shahi is facing a lot of flak nowadays. The fans are very upset with the tracks where Anuj ( ) has left Anupamaa on the show, and the marriage of Dr Abhimanyu (Harshad Chopda) with his sister-in-law Aarohi (Karishma Sawant) on Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The star producer spoke to us about the trolling that both Gaurav Khanna and are facing of late from fans. Also, many are unable to digest that Dr Abhimanyu is going to marry Aarohi just for the sake of a child. He told Bollywood Life, "Life is not perfect. He is not in love with Aarohi. The bigger role is to provide a father to the child, and not be a husband. In real life, such situations do arise. Everything cannot be viewed from a moral lens." Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Twist: Will Neil Bhatt aka Virat go into self-destructive mode just like Anuj from Anupamaa after Sai rejects his proposal? VOTE NOW

The producer says that he is happy that people have reconnected with Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Rajan Shahi says this is similar to the divorce of KaiRa. He tells us that the track was slammed left right and centre on social media but fetched them immense TRPs. For a long-running show, there is a need for stories that connect with the masses. Shahi says, "The fact that people are debating the situation of Akshara, Abhinav and Abhi is a very healthy sign. Actors need to have faith in the producers. This step is taken for the betterment of characters only. I am all for interesting characters and not morally perfect ones."

Jay Soni and Karishma Sawant have faced incessant trolling on social media. Rajan Shahi says he is not spared either though he is not active on Twitter. He says, "I tell my actors to take it with a pinch of salt. They should look at the larger picture on whether the show connects with a greater number of people. Everyone has a right to share their opinion. Yes, people do tend to go personal and it reflects their maturity level. It is on them how they wish to convey their displeasure. Some are rational and civilized while others are aggressive." He says what matters is staying true to the role and craft. He says his production house and him have also been trolled immensely, but says it fluctuates.

Rajan Shahi gives an insight on how OTT has impacted TV writing. "No one likes simple black and white characters any more. The web series that have captured desi minds all have complex characters. Writing has to change for TV. I am very proud of my team. They have picked up the show," he says.

Rajan Shahi says that fans are the ultimate whatever the scenario. "Of course, they are angry at times. They react in a negative manner. But it shows they are emotionally invested in the proceedings. The manner of communicating can be wrong by the love is intact," he says. He tells viewers to keep patience as the story pans out in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.