It's good news for all Sheetal Tiwari fans. The actress has entered a new phase of her life - motherhood. The actress who was first seen in Splitsvilla and appeared in shows like Namak Ishq Ka and took to her social media account to share the news. She shared a picture from her baby shower ceremony in which she is posing with her husband Krish. In the caption, she mentioned that they have become parents to a baby boy. She wrote, 'We are blessed with baby boy'.

All her friends, fans and family shared congratulatory messages in the caption. In the picture, she can be seen flaunting her baby bump and that pregnancy glow is doing wonders too. Check out her post below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sheetal Tiwari (@sheetaltiwarii)

It was in March that she had announced her pregnancy. She had shared a picture showing off her baby bump.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sheetal Tiwari (@sheetaltiwarii)

Earlier, she had penned a sweet note for her husband Krish thanking him for everything. She wrote, "Love is patient, love is kind. It does not envy, it does not boast, it is not proud. It is not rude, it is not self-seeking, it is not easily angered, it keeps no record of wrongs. Love does not delight in evil but rejoices with the truth. It always protects, always trusts, always hopes,always perseveres. Love never fails. Thanku for being you love ."

As per reports, Sheetal got married to Krish Waringe in the month of October 2021. It was a secret wedding and Sheetal announced the news on social media through Insta stories. They reportedly had a court marriage. Congratulations to the couple.