Samridhii Shukla and Shehzada Dhami have been loved in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. They are the fourth generation leads and have created magic on-screens with their chemistry just like the previous jodis did. The story of Abhira and Armaan has touched the hearts of the audience. The new story has become everyone's favourite and people want to see more aspects of their love story. Apart from them, the new generation story also stars Sandeep Kumaar, Anita Raj, Pratiksha Honmukhe, Shivam Khajuria, Gaurav Sharma, Shruti Ulfat, Shruti Rawat, Sandeep Rajora, Preeti Amin, Preeti Puri Choudhary, Sidharth Vasudev, Sachin Tyagi, Niyati Joshi, Rishabh Jaiswal, Sikandar Kharbanda, Sharon Varma, and Manthan Setia. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Suraj Sonik recalls working with Ayesha Singh, Neil Bhatt; shares if TV gives more recognition than Bollywood [Exclusive]

For all the TV News and Entertainment News updates, follow BollywoodLife on WhatsApp. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame Pranali Rathod recalls horrifying skincare mishap she faced as teen; reveals home remedy she swears by

Recently, the cast and crew of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai celebrated veteran actress Anita Raj's birthday. Anita Raj plays the role of Dadisa who is very strict with her family members. Anita Raj is a senior actress and she has done many films and TV shows. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai upcoming twist: Abhira and Armaan fight against each other in the court; Ruhi decides to use this to separate them?

Anita Raj on Pratiksha Honmukhe's performance

She is one of the fittest actresses in the industry. She has worked with Shehzada and Samridhii before as well. Now, Anita Raj has opened up about Samridhii and Shehzada's performance. She also spoke about Pratiksha Honmukhe aka Ruhi who made her debut with Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

Anita Raj spoke to National Reporter and said that all the three actors have done well and it is Pratiksha Honmukhe's first show and she didn't knew anything about acting. But the directors of the show know how to mould a clay. Anita Raj said that the directors have helped Pratiksha and she is doing better every day.

A look at actors who were offered Abhimanyu's role in YRKKH before Harshad Chopda

Anita Raj praises Shehzada and Samridhii

She further spoke about Shehzada and said that he is doing beautifully and is so focused. She said that Shehzada does not like to mix his personal and professional life. She then shared that Samridhii Shukla is so professional and nice.

Anita Raj said that Samridhii is playing Abhira's role flawlessly. She added that the three kids are doing very well and hope they keep working that way.