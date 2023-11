Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod will quit Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. They will no longer be seen as Abhimanyu and Akshara. This is heartbreaking news for all AbhiRa fans. A new story will begin in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai lead by Samridhii Shukla and Shehzada Dhami. We will see the story of Abhira and Armaan starting from November 6. Shruti Ulfat, Sandeep Rajora, Shivam Khajuria, Preeti Amin, Preeti Puri Choudhary, Sandeep Baswana, Saloni Sandhu, Rishabh Jaiswal, Sikandar Kharbanda, Gaurav Sharma, Pratiksha Honmukhe will also be entering the show post leap. This is a big story in Entertainment News. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Emotional Harshad Chopda, Pranali Rathod express their feelings on the last day of shoot

Anupamaa actor Rishabh Jaiswal recently confirmed his entry in Yeh Rishta kya Kehlata Hai. Rishabh will be playing the character of Krish in the show. He will be Armaan's younger brother in the show.

Rishabh Jaiswal shares details about his character in YRKKH

Rishabh spoke to Filmibeat about his character in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. He said that the new family will be a lawyer family. Krish wants to be a lawyer but does not wish to join the family business.

Rishabh explained that Krish wants to explore something new and different in life and he is a rebel, fun loving and the one who likes to be with his family. Krish also has a crazy streak to him. Rishabh said that the character has a fun vibe and matches with his personality.

He added that he is happy that he has finally got a role that matches his personality. He assured that people will get to see many more things with this character he loves this role.

YRKKH new promo

A promo of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai released recently and we saw Abhira wishing to be a lawyer while Ruhi loves Armaan and wants to be his wife. However, the three of them end up with something else.

Abhira gets married to Armaan while Ruhi gets married to Armaan’s brother. Abhira enters the Poddar family and now has to face a lot of difficulties as the family does not allow women to work.