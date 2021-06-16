Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Anupamaa, Choti Sarrdaarni – which TV show’s wedding sequence impress you the most? Vote now

Weddings are always fun and especially in India, people love weddings. When it a grand wedding, it even better. The decorations, lights, flowers, pretty outfits and delicious food is something that makes us love weddings. Just like attending weddings, we also love watching wedding sequences on TV, isn't it? TV shows have grand weddings and it is always a treat to watch such scenes. Currently, we saw a wedding season on television. So many television shows had wedding sequences. We saw Sirat and Ranveer's wedding in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The show is known for its grand weddings and this time too it was grand. The outfits by Mohsin Khan, Shivangi Joshi and Karan Kundrra looked so royal. In Rupali Ganguly's Anupamaa we saw Vanraj and Kavya's wedding. Though it was not that grand, it was a decent one. Also Read - Trending TV news today: Shaheer Sheikh approached for Pavitra Rishta 2.0, Pearl V Puri gets bail, Nisha Rawal celebrates son Kavish's birthday and more

Kavya's baby pink lehenga and Vanraj's pink sherwani made them look perfect together. Talking about Choti Sarrdaarni, Avinesh Rekhi and Nimrat Kaur Ahluwalia's wedding look had gone viral all over. Their pink themed wedding was just so dreamy. Nimrat and Avinesh looked no less than a prince and princess from a beautiful fairytale. In Shabir Ahluwalia and Sriti Jha's Kumkum Bhagya, we saw a lot of drama along with the wedding scene. Though Abhi gets married to Tanu, we totally loved their looks. Abhi's blue sherwani and Tanu's red lehenga were just perfect to take ideas from. Also Read - Anupamaa SPOILER ALERT: Anupamaa is all set to chase her new dreams; Kavya promises to ruin her happiness

Dipika Kakar's Sasural Simar Ka 2 began recently and we are already witnessing the wedding sequence of the leads. Radhika Muthukumar and Avinash Mukherjee made for an adorable couple. Radhika aka Simar's red lehenga and Avinash's ivory sherwani is another perfect combination. With this wedding season going on in TV shows, we thought of asking fans, which TV show’s wedding sequence impressed them the most. Also Read - Anupamaa: Sudhanshu Pandey REVEALS he is upset about Apurva Agnihotri leaving the show

</p> <div class="apester-media" data-media-id="60c895ab3b05c80024414e8b" height="526"></div> <script async src="https://static.apester.com/js/sdk/latest/apester-sdk.js"></script> <p>

Vote now and let us know.