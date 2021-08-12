Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Anupamaa, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and more: SHOCKING TWISTS to expect from tonight's episode of top TV shows

It is a new day and it is time to look at what will happen in tonight's episode of top TV shows like Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Imlie and Kundali Bhagya. Without further delay, lets take a look at the spoilers of your favourite TV shows. Also Read - Imlie actress Mayuri Deshmukh pens a heartfelt poem for late husband Aashutosh Bhakre on his birth anniversary and it will leave you teary-eyed

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai brought in a major twist. While recently we saw that Kartik couldn't convince Sirat to come with her, she herself realised that she should go with him and help his family. Once they reached home, Sirat was scared of going inside and she felt that they should have informed the Goenkas before coming. The family is shocked to see them and Manish tells Kartik to not let Sirat inside. He feels that they have been through a lot because of her and said that their problems will only increase if she comes back. But Kartik wouldn't take no for an answer and tells him that Sirat is his wife. The family is left stunned by this and they tell Kartik that he has disappointed them. Even Sirat couldn't believe it but Kartik tells her that he didn't have a choice and since he has promised Mauri and Ranveer that he will take care of her, he will always be there by his side. In the upcoming episode, we will see that Sirat questions Kartik what he would have done if he was in her place. Also Read - Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Imlie and more: SHOCKING TWISTS to take place in tonight's episode of TOP TV shows

Anupamaa

In the recent episodes of Anupamaa, we saw that, Pakhi brought the trophy home but with Anupamaa's help. Kavya ditched her last minute for a job interview. Once back home, the family celebrated Pakhi's win, and also questioned Kavya for her absence. She said she had a valid reason for her absence and justified it by saying that a house doesn't run on trophies. Paritosh supported her and accussed the family for pulling down people who want to grow. He went on to call his home a cage and said that they never have a moment of happiness in the house. Paritosh and Vanraj get into a heated argument but Paritosh did not stop. He insulted Baa and Babuji and tells them that they behave like illeterates. He even said that they are not a normal family because a father doesn't marry for the second time in a normal family, mother doesn't ask for a divorce, and wife and ex-wife don't live in the same house. In the upcoming episode, we will see that Vanraj slaps Paritosh and tells him that he should have learned from his father's mistakes. Baa and Babuji are heard talking that they will leave the house for the sake of their kids. Also Read - Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and more: Major twists to unfold in tonight’s episode of top TV shows

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

Sayi and Virat decide to go on a honeymoon to some hill station. However, even on their special day, Sayi and Virat get into an argument post which Sayi leaves in anger. Virat goes behind her to find her but Sayi is seen nowhere. Sayi helps a little boy as he gets injured. She takes him to a hospital and also calls his dada. The boy's dada comes to the hospital and Sayi finds out that the boy's dada is Samrat. She tells Virat about it who gets teary-eyed seeing his brother.

Imlie

In the recent episodes, we saw that Malini is now clear about her thoughts. She wants to separate Aditya and Imlie. Malini wants Aditya back in her life and can do anything for it.Now, in the coming episode, Aditya will be all set to host a party for his colleagues, as a celebration of him returning safely from the terrorists’ captivity. Aditya will want to give Imlie all the limelight at the party and will even get her a beautiful black saree. However, Malini will cast her evil eye on the occasion and will want to ruin Imlie’s happiness. She will wear the black saree herself and also make Imlie wear some loud and bright makeup making her look ugly.

Kundali Bhagya

In the upcoming episodes of Kundali Bhagya we will see that during Sonakshi’s ‘mehndi’ function, Srishti questions Rajat if he has ever hidden anything from Sonakshi. He tries to distract her and the others by narrating his love story. Meanwhile, Prithvi reminds Sherlyn how he has always helped her, which makes her accept her mistake. Karan's concern for a pregnant Preeta makes her break down and she tells him that she is not pregnant.