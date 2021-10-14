Well, we are back to tell you guys what will happen in tonight's episode of your favourite TV shows like Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Imlie, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and Kundali Bhagya. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Anupamaa, Imlie and more: MAJOR TWISTS to unfold in tonight's episode of TOP TV shows

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai will soon see a major drama. Kartik is not well and Sirat leaves her boxing to take care of him. Sirat is handling the house, kids and everything in Kartik's absence but Surekha still does not like her. Dadi asks Sirat to give the box that is to be sent to the Ashram. However, unknowingly sends another box. Surekha begins taunting her and accuses her of trapping Kartik. In the upcoming episodes, reporters come to take Sirat's interview and one of them finds Luv-Kush's picture in her room. The reporter says that these two had abused a girl in the past and makes her story on them. Luv-Kush see the news and misunderstand that Sirat spoke about them in the news. In the upcoming episodes we will see that the Goenkas try to clear Luv and Kush's name while Kartik motivates Sirat to play her boxing match. However, Sirat is feeling well during the match and fall down unconscious while Kartik worries.

Anupamaa

Recently, we saw that Anuj saw a dream. He saw that Anupamaa is quitting her job and he is pleading her to not leave him again. The next day, Anupamaa and Vanraj apologise to Pakhi and promise to be cordial with each other. The Shahs dance to "Itni si khushi" and the family is seen in a happy mood after a long time. During breakfast, Kinjal asks Anupamaa to leave for her office as she has a cooking competition to organise and also tells her to invite the ladies in their area. But Baa taunted her on this and said not to call anyone otherwise they will also find themselves an Anuj. Anupamaa goes out to buy something, when she finds Nandini running with her luggage. She tells Anupamaa that if she doesn't leave Rohan will kill Samar. Anupamaa calms her down and tells her that nothing will happen to her or Samar. She promises to keep them safe. In the upcoming episode we will see that Anupamaa and Anuj organise a cooking competition and Baa and Kinjal too help them in that.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

Sayi is now out of danger and Virat brings her home. However, Virat gets to know a bad news that Sayi cannot speak because of the surgery and they can't say how long will she not speak. Virat will now take the whole responsibility to cure Sayi and promises to bring back the old Sayi again. They will soon come close and confess their love while Pakhi will get hurt to see the person she loved going away from her forever. However, Pakhi will not stop here. She will begin planning and plotting against Sayi again. While the Chavans try to keep her happy, Pakhi will use the opportunity when Sayi is alone and speak negative about her. Pakhi will take the advantage of Sayi who cannot speak now due to the accident.

Imlie

Imlie is trying to do her internship at Aditya's company and Malini don't want this. Malini isn't ready for this and don't want Aditya and Imlie to get closer or stay nearby. Malini tells Anu that it is Imlie's way to be near Aditya and she won't let her get successful. While here major dhamaka is yet awaited as Imlie joins the last form which Malini had torn and fills it. Imlie tells the same to Malini and takes charge to not let this happen and gives Malini a challenge to try and stop her. Malini is shocked as her plan backfires and nothing seems to work the way it should.

Kundali Bhagya

Recently, we saw that Rishabh wakes up and struggles to deal with the pain of Sherlyn’s heart-breaking lies. Suddenly, Rishabh calls everyone into the living room, which scares Prithvi and Sherlyn. Later, Rishabh decides to reveal everything. However, police enter and arrest Rishabh. The family gets shocked. Police reveal that Rishabh was drunk and driving. A man was also injured due to his negligence. Sherlyn tries to defend Rishbah but the police refuse to listen. Now, in the coming episode, Preeta poses as a doctor and secretly offers Sandeep 50 lakhs to withdraw his complaint against Rishabh. On the other hand, Preeta apologises to Rishabh telling him that she could not convince Sandeep to withdraw the case to which he says that she should not have met him. Meanwhile, Sumita meets Sandeep and asks him about the leg to which he reveals that he is just faking it and is absolutely fine. meanwhile, Srishti asks Rishabh to reveal the truth to Sameer and Karan to which he says that if he does that, Karan will surely kill Prithvi and Sherlyn.