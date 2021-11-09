The day has begun and as usual we are here to tell you what will happen in tonight's episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Anupamaa, Imlie, Kundali Bhagya and Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Anupamaa, Imlie and more: Here's all that will happen in tonight's episode of top TV shows

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

We recently saw that Swarna and dadi visit the iksha kund along with the kids and ask them to wish for whatever they want. While Aarohi wished to have Abhimanyu in her life, Abhimanyu prayed to have Akshara in his life. As for Akshara, she wished for the welfare of her family and also that her sister Aarohi gets everything that she wishes for. Aarohi later tells her that if she doesn't get what she has wished for then she will lose faith in god. Abhimanyu reaches home and tells his mother about the girl he met and is in love with. In the upcoming episode, we will see that Abhimanyu calls up Akshara and tells that misses her, Akshara tells him that she misses him too. The next day, Akshara and Aarohi both leave for their interview, but Akshara sees that a little boy has met with an accident and brings him to the hospital. Abhimanyu and Akshara bumped into each other there and Aarohi sees this.

Anupamaa

So far we saw that everyone from the Shah family except Baa, Kavya and Vanraj, visit Anupamaa at her new home and join her for a puja. They sing and dance and also play dumb charades together. While they are doing so, an angry Paritosh makes his way to her home. He waits for Babuji to leave and creates a big scene at Anupamaa's home. He goes on to blame her for destroying his married life and also for him losing out on his job as well as the penthouse. He informs her that since she left home, Rakhi has asked him to convince Kinjal too to leave home and till then he can live with the Shahs. He goes on to tell her that it's because of her affair with Anuj that the family is going through so much pain and suffering. Anuj asks him to stop disrespecting his mother but Paritosh then accuses Anuj for tearing his family apart. Meanwhile, Vanraj is ashamed of himself for making Dolly sign the house papers. He blames it on Kavya and Baa for making him do so. But Baa feels it's all because of Anupamaa that her whole family is falling apart. In the upcoming episode we will see that Anuj visits the Shahs and asks Baa, Vanraj and Kavya to stop disrespecting his friend Anupamaa because of him, Vanraj gets furious hearing this and in a fit of rage asked him if he still loves Anupamaa. Anuj could take it anymore and said that he has been in love with Anupamaa for the past 26 years. Unfortunately, Anupamaa hears all this.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

Things are going to change for Virat and Sayi again. Bhavani kaku has asked to shift to one room and it looks like they will get close but another villain has made an entry. Virat's old friend, Sahil will enter Virat and Sayi's life. Sahil wants to take revenge from Virat. He will soon decide to kidnap Sayi after knowing she is Virat's weakness. Sayi's life will be in danger and Virat will go to her but Sahil will then put Virat in danger as well.

Imlie

Imlie, Satyakam and Malini had a shootout in a closed room with police. This left Malini injured. Police warn Satyakam, and here as Aditya enters, he sees a gun in Imlie's hand and Malini injured. With this, Malini successfully creates a misunderstanding between Imlie and Aditya. Aditya blames Imlie for the same although police arrests Satyakam and he takes all the blame on himself. Aditya, Imlie and Malini’s confusion creates a big misunderstanding. Malini plays with Imlie and Aditya to ruin their new relationship.

Kundali Bhagya

We saw that Prithvi takes a dagger and tries to stab Sandeep to death. Soon, Preeta arrives at the living room and exposes Prithvi in front of the Luthras. Later, Prithvi tries to escape along with Kritika. However, she refuses to come with him. Prithvi sits in the car and fails to see Preeta, who is seen wearing, on the driver’s seat. Preeta locks the door and releases smoke in the car. Soon, Prithvi feels suffocated. Now, in the coming episode, Prithvi manages to come out of the car and warns the Luthra family members. He shows the knife and tries to threaten them. They all attack Prithvi and soon, the police come to arrest Prithvi. After arresting Prithvi, the police release Rishabh.