Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Anupamaa, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin — a round-up of the spoilers of your fave shows

TV consumption has gone up rapidly in this pandemic. Shows like Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin are seeing staggering ratings on TV. Here is a round-up of all the top shows...

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

In the coming episode, we will see that a party is going on to celebrate Manish Goenka (Sachin Tyagi) and Suwarna's anniversary. The boys, Ranvir (Karan Kundrra) and Kartik (Mohsin Khan) dance on the song Kuch Hai Junoon Sa. Then, we will see that Chauhan pushes Sirat (Shivangi Joshi) towards Kartik and the media clicks pictures.

Anupamaa

Anupamaa is the topmost show in India. In the coming episode, we will see that Kavya (Madalsa Sharma) makes a mistake in her presentation. It leads to her being fired from the job. On the other hand, Vanraj (Sudhanshu Pandey) will also be informed that the cafeteria is shutting down. Anupama's (Rupali Ganguly) dance academy will finally kick off.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

In the coming episode, we will see that Sai (Ayesha Singh) apologizes to Ninad, Omkar and Bhavani. She says that she just wanted them to see and enjoy their performance. Bhavani is upset. Sai says she will give her some more trouble in some days.

Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani

Anokhi (Debattama Saha) will get a shock when she finds out that it is psychology exam and not the economics one. Prior to that, there will be an argument in the Sabherwal house about Anokhi's decision to study and work after marriage. Tej says he will not accept the first rasoi.