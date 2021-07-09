Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Anupamaa, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin – MAJOR twists to expect from top TV shows today

Well, we are sure you guys are eagerly waiting to know what will happen in your favourite TV shows today. Shows like Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin are doing well. Hence, here's all you need to know about these shows. Also Read - Imlie, Anupamaa and other small screen bahus who are breaking barriers and redefining the typical Indian daughter-in-law in Top TV shows

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is currently witnessing another wedding. During this wedding Sirat tries to ignore Kartik as much as possible. We also saw the entry of the banjaran who once predicted Sirat's future is back again. She tells her that her life will soon start with a person whose name starts with 'K'. However, we will see that during the wedding, Ranveer will leave the mandap and go to the washroom as he feels uneasy. He vomits out blood and is shocked. It seems Ranveer will die in the show and Sirat will go back to Kartik. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Parth Samthaan wants to do romantic roles, Sudhanshu Pandey’s shocking statement on his character Vanraj and more

Anupamaa

Anupamaa's dream of having her own dance academy has finally come true, but she did not get her moment to enjoy and savour it. Instead, she had to be there and sympathise with Vanraj and Kavya who recently lost their jobs. But she was not complaining until Kavya blamed her for it. Anupamaa has always been there for people even when they have hurt her in the most unthinkable way. So seeing Vanraj feeling hopeless, she comes up with a superb idea. She asks Vanraj to open a cafe in her dance academy. It will be interesting to see how will Kavya react to this. Also Read - Anupamaa: Sharad Kelkar REVEALS if he is replacing Sudhanshu Pandey in Rupali Ganguly's show – read deets

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

After Sayi's annual day event in college, Pakhi is angry as Sayi has made Bhavani, Ninad and Omkar dance to her tunes. Virat is also planning a special surprise for Sayi and Pakhi is jealous. She also knows that Virat is planning to propose Sayi and hence is eager to separate them. Hence Pakhi will make another dirty plan and spoil Virat's love confession for Sayi.

Imlie

Aditya and Imlie are finally close and have revealed about their relationship to the Tripathis. However, Aparna does not accept it. She wants Imlie to be out of Aditya's life as she can't be their bahu. Aditya will take Imlie's side but Aparna will decide to take Imlie's agnipariksha. She will question Imlie about her blood, khandan and other things.

Kundali Bhagya

In the next episode, Rishabh confronts Prithvi when everyone finds him in Rakhi’s room with Sherlyn. Prithvi somehow manages to save himself and Sherlyn from getting exposed. Sherlyn calls a man and they both try to kill Preeta by running a truck over her. Later, Sherlyn is hospitalised and Rishabh sees the doctor struggling to save her. The doctor reveals that Sherlyn’s condition is very critical and she is trying her best. Rakhi, Preeta, Dadi and Kareena pray to Lord Ganesha for Sherlyn’s recovery.