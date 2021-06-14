Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Anupamaa, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin – MAJOR TWISTS to watch out for in the upcoming episodes of Top TV shows

Monday is here and we are with to update you guys with the upcoming twists in your favourite TV shows. We will see a lot of interesting twists and turns in the story this week. A lot will happen in the lives of our favourite TV characters. So, are you guys ready for some interesting stories in , Anupamaa, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Imlie, and Kundali Bhagya.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is on an interesting mode as Sirat is finally realising her feelings for Kartik. She is now married to Ranveer but situations are making her realise that she actually loves Kartik and not Ranveer. Sirat will keep trying to run away from those feelings and stay away from Kartik but things get her close to him. Kartik will also asked her to be the face of his new project but she will not agree with him but Ranveer will convince her to do so.

Anupamaa

Vanraj, Anupamaa and Kavya's entry in the Shah house will bring a huge twist. While Baa will welcome Anupamaa, Kavya will also ask the Shahs to welcome her. Dolly will come forward and shower flowers on them but will not perform Aarti. She will also called Anupamaa her bhabhi which will make Kavya angry and she will ask her to call her bhabhi as Anupamaa is no longer married to Vanraj. How all Kavya will get is humiliation. Vanraj will get stressed as he will not have to live with Anupamaa and Kavya under one roof.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is all about love this week. Virat and Sayi love each other who haven't confessed their feelings to each other. However, Sayi will now plan to propose Virat. They both have patched up after a lot of problems in their life and now Sayi wants to tell Virat that she loves him. She will go to meet him in the hospital but will get nervous before speaking her heart out.

Kundali Bhagya

Shraddha Arya and Dheeraj Dhoopar starrer Kundali Bhagya will see a major twist as Rakhi gets Dr Deepali’s appointment but Sherlyn decides to go there with Prithvi. Meanwhile, Kritika visits her friend Dr Deepali to see her after a long time. To expose, Prithvi and Sherlyn, Pammi asks Rishabh to do a video call to Sherlyn. Kritika and Prithvi are shocked to see each other at Dr Deepali’s house. She asks Prithvi if he is Sherlyn’s husband and he remains speechless. On the other hand, Srishti and Sameer bring an injured Karan home, which shocks everyone. However, Karan will decide to surrender himself to the police.

Imlie

Sumbul Touqueer and Gashmeer Mahajani's Imlie gets interesting with each new episode. We saw that Aditya's brother Nishant's life is in danger. Aditya is worried for him and Imlie will take a big promise from Aditya. She will ask him to look after Aditya first and then think of their relationship. She asks him to postpone his divorce proceedings till Aditya is saved.