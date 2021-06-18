Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Anupamaa, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin – check out MAJOR TWISTS that will take place in your favourite shows today

It is time to look at what will happen in our favourite TV shows today. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Anupamaa, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Imlie and Kundali Bhagya will see some huge drama today and we are here with the update for you. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin SPOILER ALERT: Pakhi to ruin Virat-Sayi's love confession at her wedding anniversary party

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata will see Kartik-Sirat and Ranveer's life-changing. Sirat has realised her love for Kartik but she is now married to Ranveer. She tries to hide her feelings but fails. Maudi gets to know the truth and confronts Sirat but Ranveer's father overhears their conversation. Later we will see that he asks Sirat how can she forget her love for Ranveer and agree to marry Kartik. Sirat gets angry and throws water on Narendra Nath Chauhan. She will confess in front of everyone that she loves Kartik because he understands her.

Anupamaa

Rupali Ganguly aka Anupamaa's life has changed now and she is free from her marriage while Kavya struggles in her married life with her Vanraj. She wants all the attention on her and wants everyone to ignore Anupamaa. Kavya is doing everything to prove that she is better wife and daughter-in-law than Anupamaa. She will also keep insulting Vanraj about being jobless. She will put Vanraj's morale down while Anupamaa will motivate him. She will tell Vanraj that he will get a job soon and Vanraj will smile. However, Kavya will feel jealous.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

Neil Bhatt, Aishwarya Sharma and Ayesha Singh starrer Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin will see Virat and Sayi coming closer. However, Pakhi hates Sayi and hence does not invite her to her parent's wedding anniversary. Virat gets angry on Pakhi for this but wants Sayi to attend the party. However, Sayi will not attend a party where she is not invited. Virat questions Pakhi about it angrily who tells him that she does not want Sayi to attend the party.

Kundali Bhagya

Kundali Bhagya will see Rishabh suggesting Karan to surrender to the police. Meanwhile, Kritika is shocked to see Prithvi at Dr. Deepali’s house. Prithvi, Kritika and Sherlyn arrive at the Luthra Villa and learn that Karan has come home. After an argument, Prithvi calls the police to tip them off about Karan. The police inspector is shocked to see Karan walking towards him. Karan surrenders to the police and leaves for jail with them. Karan’s family and Mahira feel bad for Karan and Prithvi pretends to be upset. Preeta notices this and criticises Prithvi for tipping off the police about Karan.

Imlie

Sumbul Touqueer and Gashmeer Mahajani's Imlie will see a major twist. Imlie will have her English test and will be under-prepared for it. However, Aditya will help her with it. But Imlie will not be interested in it. This will make Aditya angry and he will show his anger towards Imlie. To make Aditya happy, Imlie will speak in English. Aditya will be impressed with Imlie’s talk. We have already written about the moment wherein Imlie will say the magical words of I Love You to Aditya.