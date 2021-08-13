Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Anupamaa, Imlie and more: MAJOR TWISTS to unfold in tonight's episode of top TV shows

We are back with all the interesting spoilers of your favourite TV shows like Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Imlie, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and Kundali Bhagya. So without further delay, let us take a look at what will happen in tonight's episode. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Anupamaa, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and more: SHOCKING TWISTS to expect from tonight's episode of top TV shows

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

We recently saw that Kartik was able to bring Sirat back from Dalhousie but Manish wouldn't let her in. Seeing this Kartik tells the family that Sirat is his wife. They obviously had to hear the family's taunt for this, but Kartik tells Sirat that once everything is fine he will tell them the truth. Sirat doesn't seem very comfortable with the idea, and decides to leave home, but the thought of Kartik going through all this alone made her stop. Later, Kairav tells them that he will sleep in their room. This makes Sirat and Kairav uncomfortable, but they let him sleep with him. In the upcoming episode, we will see that Dadi asks Sirat to get ready for a puja at home. But Manish puts forth a condition that if she comes to attend the puja, he won't be a part of it. Also Read - Imlie actress Mayuri Deshmukh pens a heartfelt poem for late husband Aashutosh Bhakre on his birth anniversary and it will leave you teary-eyed

Anupamaa

Vanraj and Anupamaa have a new problem infront of them. While they were able to sort out the issue with Pakhi, Paritosh's unexpected outburst left them shocked. In a fit of rage, Paritosh went on to blame each and every member of the family. From Baa, Babuji and Mamaji to Nandini, Samar and Pakhi, he pointed out that they are all at fault. He even goes on to tell Anupamaa that he has a problem with the way she smells, and that she can't speak English. Vanraj couldn't tolerate it any more and slapped him. He tells him that if he has so many problems with his family then he should leave the house. Meanwhile, Baa and Babuji decide to leave the house because they feel once they leave Paritosh might stay. Vanraj and Anupamaa somehow convinced them and they said that they will stay. In the upcoming episode, we will see that Anupamaa tells Vanraj that if Paritosh has decided to leave they must send them with their blessings. Also Read - Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Imlie and more: SHOCKING TWISTS to take place in tonight's episode of TOP TV shows

Imlie

Recently, we saw that Malini is now clear about her thoughts. She wants to separate Aditya and Imlie. While Aditya plans to host a party for his colleagues, as a celebration of him returning safely from the terrorists’ captivity Malini decides to spoil Imlie's image before them. Aditya gives Imlie a beautiful black saree as he wants her to be the highlight of the party. However, Malini wears the saree herself and dresses up Imlie in an ugly outfit and puts on some loud makeup. In the upcoming episodes, we will see all Aditya's friends will make fun of him. Malini will plan to dance with Aditya but he will push her away. He will dance will Imlie making her happy.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

Sayi and Virat decide to go on a honeymoon to some hill station. While on their vacation, they will find Samrat. Virat will get emotionally seeing him and ask him to return to Chavan house. However, Samrat will not recognise Virat and Sayi. This will shock Virat and he will try to explain Samrat that he is his brother. Virat will be hurt but Sayi decides not to let Virat separate from Samrat again. She will confront Samrat who will tell her that he is happy with his orphanage kids and does not want to return to his past life.

Kundali Bhagya

In the upcoming episode of Kundali Bhagya, we will see that Shrikant shocks Kritka and Srishti by telling them that Prithvi is in Sherlyn’s room. Srishti tries to spy on Shrikant but he warns her to stay away. During a game with the Luthras, Sonakshi asks Yashvardhan a question that stuns him and renders him speechless. Karan saves Preeta from falling down and promises her that he will always look after her and their child. However, his promise makes her feel guilty about hiding the truth from him. Later, Sherlyn sees a kid making paper planes. She asks him about it and gets shocked to learns that the papers are taken from Preeta’s pregnancy report