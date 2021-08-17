We are back to tell you guys will shocking twists will unfold in tonight's episodes of Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Imlie, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and Kundali Bhagya. Also Read - Anupamaa, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and more: SURPRISING TWISTS to expect this week in top TV shows

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Sirat has challenged the media that she will prove her innocence in a week's time. She asks the Goenkas too to tolerate her for another week and that she will make everything go away. They neither agree or disagree to Sirat's request but Kartik motivates her by saying he is with her in this. They ask for Dadi's permission to perform the puja rituals in their room and she agrees. While Kartik and Sirat have their meal together, they talk about their fake marriage and Kairav overhears them. Sirat then tries to make him understand that they had no option left and that's why they lied to everyone. In the upcoming episode, we will see that Dadi asks everyone to perform a ritual where the Goenka men have to put a mangalsutra around their wife's neck. She asks Kartik to do it as well. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Anupamaa, Imlie and more: MAJOR TWISTS to unfold in tonight's episode of top TV shows

Anupamaa

Recently, we saw that Paritosh decides to move out of the house while Kinjal stays back. She tells him that family is more important to her. And we have all been there, where one family member chooses to stay away from the family, while the other gives up on everything for the family. Kinjal was quite upset with Paritosh leaving and had engrossed herself in work, but her boss tries to take advantage of the situation. He tries to molest her and even cites Vanraj and Kavya's example. Meanwhile, the Shah family is worried about Kinjal as she wasn't home yet. Vanraj and Anupamaa decide to go get her, but just then Kinjal reaches home and is in tears. Anupamaa senses something is wrong. Also, Anupamaa saw Nandini and Samar arguing on the road. When asked for the reason, Nandini tells them that Samar got a job offer abroad from an event management company, but has refused it. Kavya tells Samar that he is doing a stupid thing, but Vanraj stops her and tells her that it's Samar's decision. In the upcoming episode, we will see that Kinjal tells everyone that she has quit her job, and pours her heart to Anupamaa about her boss. Anupamaa vows to teach him a lesson. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Anupamaa, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and more: SHOCKING TWISTS to expect from tonight's episode of top TV shows

Imlie

We have seen Meethi meeting with an accident as she comes in front of Dev's car. However, Dev takes her home and Anu gets angry seeing this. Malini will try to control the situation but will get scared after seeing Meethi as she understands that Imlie might have called Meethi because she has no support in the Tripathi house. Anu will now get an idea to keep Imlie away from Aditya so that Malini gets back her husband. She tell Imlie about Meethi and ask her to stay with Meethi till she recovers. This will help Malini to get close to Aditya.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

Sayi and Virat find Samrat while on their honeymoon. Virat gets emotional and asks Samrat to return but he refuses. Samrat tells Virat that he is leaving Pakhi and that Virat now has to take care of her. They return home with Samrat. We will see that Samrat's revelation of leaving Pakhi will shock everyone. Sayi gets angry on Virat and accuses him of two timing. She tells him that he wants to be with her and Pakhi both. These dirty accusations hurt Virat. He gets angry and decides to quit their relationship if Sayi does not want to trust him and understand him.

Kundali Bhagya

We saw that the Luthras enjoy their time playing a game with Sonakshi and Yashvardhan. Meanwhile, Sherlyn struggles to get Preeta’s pregnancy report to tell everyone that she is not pregnant. Karan apologises to Preeta for inadvertently hurting her during a group dance. She breaks down on hearing him promise that he will always look after her and their unborn child. Karan is later shocked to learn from Preeta that she is not pregnant and can never become a mother. He pacifies her and tells her that they can live happily without having a child. Sonakshi, standing near them, feels sorry for Karan.