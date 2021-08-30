Monday it is! Well, you guys know that it is time to give you all the updates of what you can expect in this week's episode of your favourite TV shows. We tell you what shocking twists will unfold in this week's episodes of Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Imlie, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and Kundali Bhagya. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Imlie, Anupamaa and more: SHOCKING TWISTS to unfold in tonight's episodes of Top TV shows

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

All the allegations against Sirat and Kartik have been cleared. Narendra Nath Chauhan's truth is out and he has been arrested by the police. Sirat's boxing has begun but Kartik is struggling to express his love for Sirat. However, he proposes Sirat post she wins her boxing match. We will see that while Sirat decides to leave the Goenka house, Kartik decides to stop her. Sirat will realise her love for Kartik and will propose him. Both will get together and reach back home. Suhasini will then order Swarna to begin the wedding preparations of Kartik and Sirat. This week we will enjoy Kartik and Sirat's wedding preparations.

Anupamaa

Recently, we saw that Anupamaa became a victim of a bank fraud. Everyone from Baa to Vanraj, Kavya and Paritosh criticised Anupamaa for being so careless and asked her to get them out of the problem all by herself. In fact Kavya went on to call her illiterate and dumb and even asked Vanraj to not help her in this. With no solution left, Anupamaa went to Rakhi Dave for help. She asked her to loan her Rs. 20 Lakh so that she can help her family get out of the mess. Rakhi asks for Anupamaa's share of house. Things get ugly and everyone blame Anupamaa for her stupidity. However, very soon we will see the entry of Anupamaa's childhood friend, Anuj Kapadia who is a successful businessman.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

Samrat's return in the Chavan family has brought happiness but has become a problem for Pakhi. However, Samrat has realised that Virat is no longer with Pakhi and is happy with Sayi. Samrat then decides to give another chance to his relationship with Pakhi. While Virat and Sayi get closer, Virat decides to talk to Pakhi about Samrat. He meets Pakhi at a cafe where she asks him to return to her. She also speaks bad about Sayi which upsets Virat. Virat will ask her not to cross her limits. However, Pakhi does not want to listen to Virat and will ask him to give their relationship another chance and she will do what he says.

Imlie

Malini is doing everything possible to get Aditya back from Imlie. The Tripathi family organizing the post-wedding rituals of Aditya (Gashmeer Mahajani) and Imlie (Sumbul Touqeer).The family will be gearing up for the puja to happen before the first night, when Malini (Mayuri Deshmukh) will create a problem. She will create a situation wherein it will be evident that Aditya is two-timing Imlie and Malini. Yes, the sequence wherein Satyakaam (Vijay Singh Parmar) will shoot at Aditya has been a shocking one for the audience to take. However, there was also the curiosity of why Satyakaam will take such a big step of shooting at Aditya. Now we hear that Malini will put up a smart act to make Satyakaam believe that Aditya is even now close with her. As we know, Malini took Aditya to shop for Imlie wherein there will be instances where Malini will gift a watch to Aditya and Aditya will also put a necklace on Malini. All this will give Satyakaam an impression that Aditya is using Imlie.

Kundali Bhagya

We saw that during Sonakshi's wedding, Shrikant exposes Sonakshi's past and also accuses her of having a child with Karan. Sonakshi also confesses that the child is Karan's which leaves everyone shocked. Preeta is shocked with this news. Sarla motivates Preeta to believe in Karan and stay at the Luthra house. Karan arrives outside his room and gets emotional to hear Sarla’s advice to Preeta. Meanwhile, vengeful Sherlyn vows to reveal to everyone that Preeta is not pregnant. She follows Karan and Preeta to the hospital and learn everything about Preeta’s pregnancy when she explains the same to Srishti. Now, in the coming episode, Sherlyn decides to expose Preeta in front of the family so that they begin to hate her. She returns home and informs the Luthra family that Preeta is not pregnant. Rakhi gets angry at Sherlyn and slaps her.