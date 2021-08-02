Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Anupamaa, Imlie and more – check out the MAJOR TWISTS in store for the top TV shows this week

Monday is here and we are here to tell you what major twists will take place in the upcoming episodes of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Anupamaa, Imlie, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and Kundali Bhagya. So, without further delay, lets us check out what we can expect from our favourite TV shows. Also Read - Anupamaa, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and more – here’s what we can expect in tonight’s episodes of top TV shows

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's new story is about to begin. Recently, we saw that Kartik somehow manages to get Sirat out on bail, but she leaves the Goenka villa as she doesn't want to become a burden on Kartik. The show will now take a six months leap. Post the leap, we will see Kartik, who was in London for the past few months, comes back to Udaipur. Kartik will be seen in a completely new avatar. Once back, he will visit the police station to enquire about Sirat. The police officer doesn't give me any information, but he overhears him talking about Simran from Dalhousie. The other person on the call says Simran is the same woman who was arrested in the Ranveer Chauhan murder case, she calls her Sirat. Sirat has now shifted to a new place, and is called Simran. She is living with an old couple, and looks like a house help or caretaker. But is it really Sirat? Many have been speculating it is Naira.

Anupamaa

We saw Anupamaa and Vanraj have been served with a notice to pay Rs.20 lakhs property tax otherwise the academy and cafe will be closed. The duo is quite stressed and Rakhi uses the opportunity to demean them and offers to help, but they both refuse to take any help from help. Babuji apologises to Anupamaa and Vanraj for giving them such a huge burden. Anupamaa and Vanraj console him and tell him that they will take care of it. Later, Pakhi asks Kavya to help her with her practice, but Kavya tells her to do it on her own. Anupamaa sends Nandini to help Pakhi, but Pakhi misbehaves with her. In fact, she talks rudely to Kinjal and calls her and Nandini as her mother's clones. Meanwhile, Kavya had asked Vanraj to take her for a drive. Though he initially refused, he agreed to take her out. Kavya meets her friends and Vanraj tells them that he wants to get a loan, and they offer to help him. In the upcoming episode, we will see that while Kavya blasts at Vanraj for asking help from her friends, Pakhi tells Anupamaa to stay away from her dress.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin will see a major twist in the story. Sayi has returned from the hospital with Virat and surprisingly, Bhavani Kaku welcomes her. The entire family is happy to see Virat and Sayi at home but Pakhi is disturbed. However, after everything gets back to normal. We will see Virat and Sayi trying to solve their issues and misunderstandings. We will also see the entry of Samrat. Pakhi and Samrat's wedding anniversary celebrations will take place in the Chavan family. But Pakhi will not be happy with it. We will see her and Samrat's new love story beginning soon.

Imlie

Aditya is still trapped by the terrorists and Imlie is worried for him. She wants to do anything to save Aditya. She goes to the government officers to know what they are doing to save Aditya. She comes to know that they are not leaving Anand and putting Aditya's life at stake. Imlie will scream at them and question their loyalty. She challenges them to save Aditya on her own. She goes in to save Aditya but things are not that great with Aditya. They fall in trouble as Aditya gets trapped by terrorists again. The terrorist point a gun at Aditya and threaten Imlie that they will kill Aditya. However, we will see Imlie standing bravely in front of them and she will even shoot them. But before dying the terrorist will shoot Imlie as well.

Kundali Bhagya

In the recent episodes, we saw that the doctor confirms that Preeta is not pregnant and she can never be a mother. Preeta's truth has shocked everyone. Sherlyn tells Kareena about Preeta's pregnancy. Kareena decides to find out the truth on her own. Now, in the coming episode, Srishti leaves for Lonavala with Jankee to meet Preeta. Meanwhile, Sarla calls Preeta to ask about her health. However, Preeta breaks down. Sarla gets worried and asks about her worries. Soon, she reveals her pregnancy truth to Sarla which shatters the latter.