The day has begun and it is time to know what will happen in tonight's episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Anupamaa, Imlie, Kundali Bhagya and Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

The new story of Abhimanyu, Akshara and Aarohi has begun. As per the story, Abhimanyu falls in love with Akshara. The Goenka siblings and Birla siblings come together as they meet on the same picnic trip. And from here Abhimanyu and Akshara's love story begins. But even Aarohi falls for Abhimanyu and keeps roaming around him. In the upcoming episode, we will see that Abhimanyu and Akshara come close. Abhimanyu begins having feelings for Akshara and cares for her. Akshara gets panic attack and Abhimanyu goes to console her. Aarohi sees them and gets jealous.

Anupamaa

Anupamaa finally decides to leave the Shah house. Anupamaa reaches her home where her brother and mother say that they are very proud of her and that she did the right thing. Anuj also comes and apologizes to her as he feels whatever happened to her was because of him. He then encouraged Anupamaa and told her that nothing can stop her from succeeding in life. Anupamaa finally gets a house with Anuj's help but we will see that Baa is not happy with Bapuji and other family members getting close to Anupamaa. She decides to separate Anupamaa from everyone.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin will see Virat and Sayi's new life. We will see Bhavani getting trapped in Pakhi's plans. Pakhi has started to use Sonali and Omkar to brainwash Bhavani. Bhavani is now in Sayi's support but Pakhi is doing everything to turn her against Sayi. Pakhi instigates Bhavani against Sayi and tells her that Sayi wants to give Bhavani's place to Ashwini and make her the head of the family. Bhavani falls for this trap and begins planning against Sayi with Pakhi by her side.

Imlie

Aditya and Imlie have a heated argument because of Malini. Imlie exposes Aditya’s name in Malini’s hand and reveals the truth that she is still after him. However, Malini cleverly fools everyone, and Aditya lashes out at Imlie. Imlie feels heartbroken seeing Aditya’s distrust in her. And now, unfortunately, the situation only messes up because when Malini leaves the Tripathi house, Aditya shockingly blames Imlie for the same. Malini tricks Aditya and makes him believe that Imlie only forced her to leave the house. Aditya ultimately misunderstands Imlie and thus blames her for ousting Malini who is pregnant with his child.

Kundali Bhagya

We saw recently that Prithvi manages to find out Sandeep’s whereabouts and goes to kill him. He manages to enter his room by making the nurse unconscious. However, Preeta also comes to the hospital and the nurse tells her about Prithvi. In the nick of a time, Preeta manages to take away Sandeep and saves him. Later, Prithvi peeps from the glass window and learns that Preeta took Sandeep and he has failed to kill him again. Preeta moves an unconscious Sandeep to a Luthra house. She talks to Srishti, Rakhi, and Sameer about her plan to protect Sandeep. Meanwhile, Prithvi vows to foil Preeta’s plan and get rid of Sandeep at the earliest. Now, in the coming episode, Prithvi decides to get rid of Sandeep before Rishabh’s court case hearing. He takes a dagger and tries to stab Sandeep to death. Soon, Preeta arrives at the living room and exposes Prithvi in front of the Luthras. Prithvi gets shocked.