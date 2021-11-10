It's a new day and we are back with the updates of your favorite TV shows. We tell you what will happen in tonight's episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Anupamaa, Imlie, Kundali Bhagya and Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Anupamaa, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and more: SHOCKING TWISTS to unfold in tonight's episode of top TV shows

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Dr. Abhimanyu Birla is in love with Akshara. He wants to confess his feelings for her but is afraid if he gets rejected. He asks his brother Neel for his phone to get Akshara's number, but since his mother believes that he is in love with Aarohi, he asks Neel to give her number to Abhimanyu. Abhimanyu messages her and even calls her up, but when he realises that it's Aarohi, he asks her to ignore his messages and even tells her to make a group for the mask festival pics. From there he gets Akshara's number and calls her up, and tells her that he is missing her. Aarohi is on her way to their room and Akshara tells him that she is feeling sleepy and will talk later. The next day, Akshara and Aarohi both get ready for their interviews. In the upcoming episode, we will see that Abhimanyu will meet the Goenkas to talk about his marriage, but Kairav asks him if he wants to get married to Akshara or Aarohi.

Anupamaa

Recently, we saw that Paritosh accuses Anupamaa of having an affair with Anuj and that's why she has left the Shah house. In fact, he even blamed Anuj that his family fell apart because of him. Paritosh goes on to call Anupamaa a "ghatiya" and characterless woman, and Anupamaa couldn't take it anymore and she slapped him. She said that she is breaking all ties with him and he is no one to her now. She even asks him to leave her house and to never show his face again. Anuj is upset that Anupamaa had to go through so much because of him, and he leaves from there. Paritosh and Kinjal then reach the Shah house and the family get to know what has happened. Later, Anuj too comes there and requests them to not blame Anupamaa for anything as she is very pure. Vanraj gets angry hearing Anuj speak for Anupamaa and asks him if he loves Anupamaa. In a fit of rage Anuj confesses that he has been in love with her since the past 26 years. Anupamaa who was looking for Anuj reaches the Shah house and is shocked to hear Anuj's confession. In the upcoming episode, we will see that Anupamaa is shocked to learn that Anuj is still in love with her. Anuj too realises he has done a big blunder by confessing his love for Anupamaa and leaves to see her but gets into a fight on the way.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

We saw some thrilling drama during the wedding anniversary celebration of Ninad and Ashwini. While Sai (Ayesha Singh) and Virat (Neil Bhatt) plan a big surprise for Ninad and Ashwini after all the celebrations, the Chavan family is totally against it. Sai and Virat would join the beds of Ninad and Ashwini after many years. This will please Ashwini and make her happy. However, when Ashwini will express her wish of celebrating Sai and Virat’s wedding anniversary in the same way, Sai will have an emotional outburst. She will tell them that her wedding is not similar to their marriage and that her marriage is only a deal. Sai will not be able control her tears and will tell Ashwini that they both mean a lot to her, but that does not mean that she has love for Virat. Ashwini and Ninad will vow to make Sai realize her love for Virat.

Imlie

Aditya questions Imlie about whether she is speaking the truth about Malini. Malini puts allegations of shooting over Imlie. Aditya also questions Imlie on this. Imlie isn't affected by what Malini said but she is upset with what Aditya is saying and doubting her. Imlie is irked that Aditya doesn't trust her and she is fed up of explaining herself again and again. This time, Imlie removes her mangalsutra and even wipes off her sindoor and breaks her marriage. Imlie burns her relationship in the havan fire and decides to exit Aditya's life and not give another chance to it.

Kundali Bhagya

We saw that Prithvi gets exposed in front of the family. However, Prithvi keeps pretending to be innocent in front of Kritika to use her later to come back to the Luthra house. Kritika pretends to stand by him but later helps every one to get him arrested. Now, in the coming episode, Sonakshi’s unexpected arrival angers Pihu, Preeta, and Srishti as she deliberately walks over the rangoli. Later, Karan calls Preeta into their room and gets romantic with her. On the occasion of Diwali, he gives a special gift to Preeta. However, Sonakshi overhears their conversation and after they leave, she exchanges Preeta’s gifted lehenga with another lehenga.