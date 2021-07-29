Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Anupamaa, Imlie and more: Check out the major twists to watch out for today in Top TV shows

Well, we are back with the spoilers of your favourite TV shows, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Anupamaa, Imlie, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and Kundali Bhagya. A lot of drama will take place today in these top TV shows. Also Read - Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin – SHOCKING twist to unfold in today’s episode of these top TV shows

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is all about Sirat's arrest and Kartik trying to save her. However, during this time we also see Maudi's health deteriorating. Sirat also begins missing Maudi in the jail and wants to meet her. Maudi keeps requesting Kartik to save Sirat and his family's reputation. However, we will see that Maudi will breathe her last and Sirat will be shattered.

Anupamaa

Anupamaa helps Vanraj with the dishes at his cafe when the critic arrives. Kavya entertains the critic and the food critic leaves and tells Vanraj and Kavya that they will get to know about the review the next day. The review comes bad and Kavya as usual blames Anupamaa but Vanraj tells her that it is because of her they got only 2 stars. Amidst all this drama we will see Toshu going on the wrong path. He will began living separately with his girlfriend in a lavish pent house leaving Kinjal.

Imlie

Imlie's storyline has been quite interesting till now. While we saw that Aditya has been kidnapped by Anu's goons, Malini decides to rescue him being his wife. She wears her mangalsutra and sindoor and leave to save Aditya. Earlier, Malini was ready to leave Aditya knowing that he loves Imlie. However, now she does not want to leave Aditya and hence decides to live as his wife.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin will see some drama tonight as Sayi is finally getting discharged. But Pulkit is adamant to take Sayi with him and not let her live with Virat. Virat is guilty for not trusting Sayi and falling in Pakhi's trap. Sayi will decide to go along with Pulkit and then Virat will decide to turn a ghar jamai for Sayi till she forgives him.

Kundali Bhagya

In the upcoming episodes of Kundali Bhagya, the doctor confirms that Preeta is not pregnant and she can never be a mother. Preeta decides to tell the Luthras that she is not pregnant. Surprisingly, Kareena takes good care of Preeta during a jerk in the bus. Preeta changes her mind when Kareena inadvertently reminds her how her pregnancy has helped Mahesh come out of depression. Sherlyn, however, notices that Preeta is upset about something. Sonakshi welcomes the Luthras to Lonavala and introduces them to her father, Yashvardhan Raichand. Sonakshi is amazed to see Karan being romantic and caring with Preeta. Kareena scolds Sherlyn for being careless towards Preeta. In no time, Sherlyn tells Kareena that Preeta is not pregnant.