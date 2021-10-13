It is a new day and we are here to tell you what will happen next in your favourite TV shows like Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Imlie, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and Kundali Bhagya. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Anupamaa, Imlie and more: SHOCKING TWISTS to unfold in tonight's episode of TOP TV shows

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai will soon see a major drama. Kartik is not well and Sirat leaves her boxing to take care of him. Sirat is handling the house, kids and everything in Kartik's absence but Surekha still does not like her. Dadi asks Sirat to give the box that is to be sent to the Ashram. However, unknowingly sends another box. Surekha begins taunting her and accuses her of trapping Kartik. In the upcoming episodes, reporters come to take Sirat's interview and one of them finds Luv-Kush's picture in her room. The reporter says that these two had abused a girl in the past and makes her story on them. Luv-Kush see the news and misunderstand that Sirat spoke about them in the news.

Anupamaa

We saw that after Kavya took up a job at Anuj Kapadia's office, and Vanraj couldn't bear it. He accidentally hurt himself too and when Anupamaa tried to clean his wound, he pushed her. Pakhi, who was very excited about topping her exams, saw all this and was in tears. She was heading back to her home when she slipped off the stairs. The family brings her on the sofa, post which we see her breakdown. Pakhi tells Vanraj that if Anupamaa doesn't interfere in his life then even he should stop doing so. She tells Anupamaa that she should understand Vanraj's state of mind and console him instead of blaming him. She also tells Kavya that there is a way of saying things and she should be careful next time onwards. She then tells her parents that she wants a selfie with them and posts it on social media. Anuj sees that pic and is surprised to see Anupamaa and Vanraj together. Later, Anupamaa and Vanraj have a conversation where they talk about not letting their differences affect their kids. The next day, Anupamaa meets Anuj and tells him that she is quitting because her kids are getting affected by whatever is happening in the house. Anuj is shocked to hear this.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

Sayi is now out of danger and Virat brings her home. However, Virat gets to know a bad news that Sayi cannot speak because of the surgery and they can't say how long will she not speak. Virat will now take the whole responsibility to cure Sayi and promises to bring back the old Sayi again. They will soon come close and confess their love while Pakhi will get hurt to see the person she loved going away from her forever.

Imlie

Imlie and Aditya's relationship isn't going well. However, there is also good news that soon Imlie is going to be an intern in Aditya’s company. Malini is not happy with this news while Imlie will now be seen pursuing her dreams and will find forms to fill in as she will be considered a perfect fit for a job. She will feel Malini is upto something and will no good and will search the same in her bag. Just then, Malini will enter with forms in her hand. Imlie will tell her that it is in her hands if she wants to ruin a future of a student or make it. There will be a new challenge posed before Imlie that she would have to decorate the idol of Goddess Durga and will be entrusted with the responsibility of not breaking it succeeding to which, she will be asked to join the committee. Malini will once again plan something vicious so that Imlie does not succeed.

Kundali Bhagya

Recently, we saw that Rishabh wakes up and struggles to deal with the pain of Sherlyn’s heart-breaking lies. Suddenly, Rishabh calls everyone into the living room, which scares Prithvi and Sherlyn. Later, Rishabh decides to reveal everything. However, police enter and arrest Rishabh. The family gets shocked. Police reveal that Rishabh was drunk and driving. A man was also injured due to his negligence. Sherlyn tries to defend Rishbah but the police refuse to listen. Now, in the coming episode, Preeta poses as a doctor and secretly offers Sandeep 50 lakhs to withdraw his complaint against Rishabh. However, Prithvi meets Sandeep and foils Preeta’s plan. Sandeep refuses to withdraw the complaint and warns her against the consequences of bribing him.