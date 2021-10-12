It is a new day and we are here to tell you what amazing twists will take place in your favourite TV shows like Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Imlie, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and Kundali Bhagya. Also Read - Imlie: Here's how Mayuri Deshmukh broke the stereotypes of Indian Beauty Standards

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai will soon see a major drama. Kartik is not well and Sirat leaves her boxing to take care of him. Kartik will soon leave forever. Yes, he will pass away leaving Sirat's responsibility on Manish and Swarna. He also asks Sirat to take care of Aarohi and Akshara in his absence. It will be a very emotional moment for all fans as well.

Anupamaa

Vanraj is not happy with Anupamaa and Anuj's partnership. He wants to break them both and hence is doing everything possible but Kavya is happy to get a job from Anuj. She finds it weird why Vanraj is behind Anuj and Anupamaa's life. In the upcoming episode, we will see that Vanraj will tell Anupamaa that Anuj is her kathputli and Kavya will defend her saying that Vanraj needs medical help. Vanraj will get angry and break glass in anger.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

Sayi is now out of danger and Virat brings her home. However, Virat realises that the reason Sayi had to go through such tough phase for because of his closeness to Pakhi. He then decides to stay away from Pakhi to be happy with Sayi. In the upcoming episodes we will see that Virat will begin taking good care of Sayi and will forget that Pakhi does even exists.

Imlie

Imlie and Aditya's relationship isn't going well.However, there is also good news that soon Imlie is going to be an intern in Aditya’s company. Malini is not happy with this news while Imlie is ready to fill the internship form and quickly join Aditya. And this is when Malini plays a game. Malini doesn’t give the forms to Imlie and tears the leftover forms. While Imlie requests Malini to think professionally and not personally. Imlie wants Malini to not ruin her career due to her personal grudge.

Kundali Bhagya

In the recent episodes we saw Rishabh goes to an event organized by Karan and his friend meets him there. He presumes that Rishabh is upset because of a fight with his wife and insists on having drinks to lighten up. Later, Karan and Preeta worry for Rishabh when they see him return home drunk. Later, Rishabh wakes up and struggles to deal with the pain of Sherlyn’s heart-breaking lies. Suddenly, Rishabh calls everyone into the living room, which scares Prithvi and Sherlyn. Now, in the coming episode, Rishabh decides to reveal everything. However, police enter and arrest Rishabh. The family gets shocked. Police reveal that Rishabh was drunk and driving. A man was also injured due to his negligence. Sherlyn tries to defend Rishbah but the police refuse to listen.