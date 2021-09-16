It is a new day and we are here to tell you what amazing twists will take place in their favourite TV shows like Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Imlie, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and Kundali Bhagya. Also Read - Imlie: Mayuri Deshmukh talks about her off-screen bond with Sumbul Touqeer Khan and Gashmeer Mahajani [EXCLUSIVE]

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Kartik and Sirat's new life has begun. On Kartik's and Kairav's birthday, she breaks down saying that she tried hard to become Naira but cannot. Kartik confronts his family for expecting Sirat to be Naira. However, everyone understands and even Sirat understands that she cannot become Naira and does not need to be Naira. Everyone cheers up Sirat but Surekha is still not happy with Sirat. For Ganesh Chaturthi, Sirat begins making idol but unknowingly she makes a baby Ganesh idol. The next day, she gets to know that Kairav has bunked his school and gets angry with him. However, Surekha takes it in a different way and taunts Sirat that she is Kairav's stepmother and hence is getting angry on him. This hurts Sirat. In the upcoming episode, we will see that Sirat will begin thinking of her baby but Surekha's words will flash and she will think that if her child is born she might be biased and will not look after Kairav and Akshu.

Anupamaa

In the recent episode we saw that Anuj and Gopi Kaka visit the Shahs and Anuj even gets a gift for Anupamaa. He gifts her his mother's ghunghroo and while Anupamaa couldn't contain her excitement after receiving them, Vanraj remembered the time when he broke Anupamaa's ghunghroo. Vanraj then asks Anuj about their propasals and if he has finalised one. Everyone in the family is shocked to know that Anuj has decided to go ahead with Anupamaa's idea and has even offered a partnership. Anupamaa couldn't hold back her tears and Anuj leaves from there asking her to take her time to respond. As soon as he left, Vanraj taunted Anupamaa that it's because she is Anuj's college crush that he offered the job to her. Anupamaa gets angry hearing this and asks Vanraj to shut his mouth. What follows next is a heated argument between them. In the upcoming episode, we will see that Anuj tells Vanraj asks Anupamaa to say no to the deal, but she tells him that he is no more her husband, just then Baa jumps in and asks her to say no.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

Virat and Sayi had a major fight post which Sai expressed that she will not take part in the Gruh Shanti puja where Pakhi will be fake in her behaviour. Virat will force Sai to attend the event, and will also lock up Sai in her room so that she does not go to college. But Sai will find a way to run out of the house. The coming episode will see Sai trying a way to move down the pipe outside her room balcony, and will daringly move down the pipe. Sai will get down the pipe and will go down to the road. Sai will tell herself that Virat cannot cage her in any way, and she is free to do whatever she likes to do. Virat will be shocked to see Sai not being in her room.

Imlie

Recently, we saw how Imlie (Sumbul Touqeer) will decide to file a complaint against Malini for getting physically intimate with Aditya without his consent. The Tripathi family will be angry at Imlie for dragging the name of the family and Aditya out in the public. The upcoming drama will see Imlie toiling hard to gather enough proof that will prove Aditya as innocent. She will want to prove that Aditya did not give his consent when Malini got intimate with him. Imlie will want to prove that Aditya was spiked and he had no sense and did not even know what was happening around him. We hear that Imlie will win this small battle when she will gather enough proof. She will be very happy that she can prove Aditya as innocent. However, the news of Malini’s pregnancy will leave Imlie shocked.

Kundali Bhagya

In the recent episodes we saw Sonakshi decides to take her daughter Pihu. Meanwhile, Preeta goes and hugs Pihu. She cries as she fears losing Pihu and also breaks down in Karan’s arms. She requests Karan to stop Sonakshi from taking Pihu away. Later, Sonakshi gets adamant to take Pihu along. Soon, Preeta comes and shouts Sonakshi. She refuses to give Pihu and claims to be her mother. However, Sonakshi cries in pain. Soon, Kareena drags Sonakshi and throws her out of the house. Now, in the coming episode, the Luthra family decides to forget about Sonakshi’s chapter and gears up to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi. They welcome Lord Ganesha to their house and celebrate the festival. All the ladies of the family Preeta, Rakhi, Kareena, Kritika, and little Pihu dress up in Maharashtrian look for the special occasion.