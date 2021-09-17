As usual, we are back to tell you what amazing twists will take place in your favourite TV shows like Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Imlie, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and Kundali Bhagya.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Kartik and Sirat's new life has begun. On Kartik's and Kairav's birthday, she breaks down saying that she tried hard to become Naira but could not. Kartik confronts his family for expecting Sirat to be Naira. However, everyone understands and even Sirat understands that she cannot become Naira and does not need to be Naira. But Surekha keeps taunting her. For Ganesh Chaturthi, Sirat begins making idol but unknowingly she makes a baby Ganesh idol. The next day, she gets to know that Kairav has bunked his school and gets angry with him. However, Surekha takes it in a different way and taunts Sirat that she is Kairav's stepmother and hence is getting angry on him. This hurts Sirat. In the upcoming episode, we will see that Sirat's doctor will inform her that she is pregnant but Sirat will not inform the family as she is afraid they might think she will not look after Kairav and Akshara post the birth of her own child.

Anupamaa

In the recent episode we saw that Anuj and Gopi Kaka visiting the Shahs and Anuj even gets a gift for Anupamaa. He gifts her his mother's ghunghroo and while Anupamaa couldn't contain her excitement after receiving them, Vanraj remembered the time when he broke Anupamaa's ghunghroo. Vanraj then asks Anuj about their proposals and if he has finalised one. Everyone in the family is shocked to know that Anuj has decided to go ahead with Anupamaa's idea and has even offered a partnership. Anupamaa couldn't hold back her tears and Anuj leaves from there asking her to take her time to respond. As soon as he left, Vanraj taunted Anupamaa that it's because she is Anuj's college crush that he offered the job to her. Anupamaa gets angry hearing this and asks Vanraj to shut his mouth. Even Baa and Toshu accuse Anupamaa and ask her to reject Anuj's offer. In the upcoming episode, we will see that Anupamaa will sign the papers and tell Vanraj that she is going to work with Anuj and he cannot stop her.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

Virat and Sayi had a major fight post which Sai expressed that she will not take part in the Gruh Shanti puja. Their fights will increase so much that Sayi will decide to leave Chavan house and will even apply for a college transfer. The principal of the college tries to stop her but she doesn't listen. Sayi decides to leave the house during Ganesh Chaturthi. This will be a heartbreaking situation for Virat as he loves Sayi madly but does not want to understand her.

Imlie

Imlie (Sumbul Touqeer) filing a complaint against Malini (Mayuri Deshmukh), accusing her of getting into physical intimacy with Aditya (Gashmeer Mahajani) without his consent. While Imlie looks for proof and has laid her hands on the biggest proof possible, Malini and Anu are doing all that they can to stop Imlie. Aditya meanwhile, feels guilty that he has created more problems for Malini and Imlie. He feels upset that he cheated on his wife. In the coming drama, Imlie will receive huge support from an unexpected person. Kunal, who was with Malini till now, will come to the Tripathi house to offer his services as lawyer for Imlie. Kunal will openly announce to all that he will fight the case from Imlie’s side.

Kundali Bhagya

In the recent episodes we saw Sonakshi deciding to take her daughter Pihu. Meanwhile, Preeta goes and hugs Pihu. She cries as she fears losing Pihu and also breaks down in Karan’s arms. She requests Karan to stop Sonakshi from taking Pihu away. Soon, Kareena drags Sonakshi and throws her out of the house. Now, in the coming episode, the Luthra family decides to forget about Sonakshi’s chapter and gears up to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi. Rakhi appoints a nanny for Pihu so that someone is always there to take care of her. As everyone will get busy in the preparations, Sonakshi will find more time to spend with Pihu and will begin to love Pihu's company that will make her want her daughter back into her life. On the other hand, she will assure Preeta that she will return to her house as soon as she recovers. While Preeta and Karan believe her, they will have no idea about what will come up next. Meanwhile, Sherlyn will find Sonakshi’s presence fishy and will make her more suspicious about her. Police will then arrive at the Luthra house and inform the family that they want to interrogate Karan Luthra to which everyone will get baffled. Even Sonakshi’s father, Yash will accompany them. Rakhi will ask the inspector about Karan’s crime to which Yash will say that he will tell everyone about it but first Karan needs to get arrested. Inspector will then inform that Karan has been charged for kidnapping Sonakshi but the family defends him.