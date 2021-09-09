Yay! It's a new day and we are here to give you all the updates about your favourite TV shows, Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Imlie, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and Kundali Bhagya.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Sirat and Kartik finally confess their love for each other and their family gets them married. However, Manish and Surekha are not happy with the marriage as they feel Sirat isn't right for Kartik and his kids. Even Sirat's mother tells her that she cannot be Naira just because she is married to Kartik. Naira resides in everyone's hearts and it is impossible for Sirat to make a new place in the Goenka family. Sirat is hurt and is doing every thing to look like Naira and even be like her. In the upcoming episodes, we will see that Manish and Surekha make things even difficult for Sirat and she goes on making mistakes in trying to be like Naira.

Anupamaa

Anuj Kapadia's entry in the show has brought out a freshness in the story. Recently, we saw that Anuj saved Samar from an accident and took him home to the Shahs. His family couldn't thank him enough for this and they even invited them over to celebrate Janmashtami with them. During the celebration, the Shah ladies and Anupamaa dance their hearts out and are soon joined by the others to play dandiya. Vanraj gets jealous on seeing Anupamaa dancing with Anuj. Meanwhile, Kavya is excited to have Anuj Kapadia at their home and asks Anupamaa to cook something yummy for him. She also tells her that they should use such rich people and their friendship for their benefit. In the upcoming episode, we will see that the family bids adieu to Anuj and his Kaka, while Anupamaa keeps standing at the door. Vanraj gets angry seeing this and questions Anupamaa, but gets a befitting reply from her.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

Samrat's entry in the show brought new twists. Virat has asked Pakhi to forget him and give her relationship with Samrat another chance. However, Pakhi decides to make Virat jealous. Sayi had seen Virat and Pakhi together and feels they still love each other. Virat's transfer has also become a problem but Sayi stops his transfer some how. Later Shivani questions her why did she stop his transfer if she doesn't love him. Virat hears this and will be shocked. In the coming episodes, we will see Sayi will realise her love and they both will confess their love for each other.

Imlie

The Tripathi family celebrating Janmashtami with kids, wherein Aditya and Imlie have planned to put up a skit. However, Malini will take to the stage to dance with Aditya, but the end result will be that Aditya will dance with Imlie too. In the coming episode, Aditya will be upset with Imlie’s constant bickering about Malini. To put an end to Imlie’s suspicions, Aditya will take a decision. He will talk to Malini and will tell her that everyone including Imlie needs to know that theirs is a pure friendship level rapport, and that can be possible only when they complete their divorce proceedings. Aditya will tell Malini that he will hasten the process of divorce so that he can marry Imlie and end all other suspicions. This will put Malini in a state of bother, as she has already dismissed the divorce petition from her side and has closed the topic.

Kundali Bhagya

We saw that Karan and Preeta become the parents of the little girl Pihu as they adopt her officially by signing on the adoption papers. Pihu brings happiness back in Karan and Preeta’s lives. Later, Karan, Preeta, and Luthra family celebrate as they welcome a new member. During the Janmashtami celebration, Karan and Preeta also have a dance performance with their daughter. They shower all love on her with hugs and kisses. Now, in the coming episode, Karan and Preeta wake up in the morning and fail to find Pihu around them. Soon, they search for Pihu in the house. Later, the entire family starts looking for Pihu and gets worried.