It is the start of the week and it is going to be an exciting one. Yes, we say this because your favourite TV shows have some amazing twists and turns for you guys in the upcoming episodes. We tell you what shocking twists will unfold in this week's episodes of Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Imlie, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and Kundali Bhagya.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Sirat has challenged the media that she will prove her innocence in a week's time. Kartik supports her and they decide to find Ranveer's real reports from his doctor. They also reach Narendra Nath Chauhan's house to find the truth. They get some proofs but Narendra comes to about it. He and Sirat will have a heated argument when Narendra will push her off a cliff. However, Kartik will save her and even confess that he loves her. We will also see that Sirat finds all the truth about Narendra and reveals to the media the truth of Ranveer's death. She clears off her and Goenkas from this case. The Goenkas will welcome her in their family and we will see Kartik-Sirat's lovey-dovey moments as well.

Anupamaa

Paritosh and Pakhi realise their mistake and return to Anupamaa. However, we have seen that the Shah family needs Rs 20 lakh to pay property tax but they don't have it. So, for this, they decide to take a loan but unfortunately, they land in a fraud case. It happens so that Anupama is waiting for the loan amount to be transferred to her bank account but she learns that she has been cheated. She comes home and tells everyone and this leaves the Shah family shocked. Vanraj also lashes out at her and questions her. Baa too scolds Anupama and says this is not forgivable. Kavya, who is always against Anupama, also said her an uneducated and useless woman. Anupama does not know what to do next because now they have to pay Rs 40 lakh. Anupamaa will now struggle to get the 40 lakhs cleared as Vanraj asks her to do it alone.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

The Chavans are happy as Samrat is back but he announces his divorce with Pakhi leaving everyone shocked. Pakhi gets hurt and locks herself in the room. We will see that Samrat will speak to Sayi and she will tell him that she and Virat respect and love each other. Samrat will also realise the same thing. Sayi will also tell Samrat that Virat has always kept a distance from Pakhi and never disrespected her relationship with him. However, Samrat will ask Sayi if Pakhi also maintained the distance. Sayi will tell Samrat to discuss it with Pakhi and also clear their misunderstandings.

Imlie

Malini is doing everything possible to get Aditya back from Imlie. She wants Imlie to be thrown out of their life. In the upcoming episodes, Malini will do a dreadful thing. She will tell Imlie that she is going to the chemist as her medicine got over. Imlie will budge in to help and will tell Malini to give the prescription and that she will buy it for her. Meanwhile, Malini will talk to the chemist guy and will ask him to give her some other dangerous medicine instead. Imlie will get the medicine and will even give it to Malini. Malini who will be well aware of the consequences will take it, just to put the huge blame on Imlie that she tried to kill Malini.

Kundali Bhagya

We saw that during Sonakshi's wedding, Shrikant exposes Sonakshi's past and also accuses her of having a child with Karan. However, Preeta stands in support of Karan. Luthras decide to find the truth about the reports that Shrikanth shows them. Shockingly, the reports are true and Karan is Sonakshi's child's father. This will leave Preeta and the Luthras heartbroken.