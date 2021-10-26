The day has begun and we are here to tell you what will happen next in your favourite TV shows like Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Imlie, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and Kundali Bhagya. Also Read - Anupamaa, Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and more: Check out DHAMAKEDAAR spoilers from tonight's episode of TOP TV shows

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai will soon see a generation leap. We saw that Akshara and Aarohi have grown up and they also know the truth that Sirat is Naira's lookalike and that Sirat is not Akshara's real mother. Sirat's mother tries to take Aarohi by her side instigates her against the Goenkas and her sister, Akshara. Aarohi's behaviour towards Akshara changes post that but Sirat manages to reunite them. Soon we saw the Goenkas come to know of Kartik's plane crashing. In the upcoming episode, we will see that Sirat worries and goes to the temple to pray for Kartik but she falls off the stairs. As per reports, this will be the end of Kartik as well as Sirat.

Anupamaa

After the garba night, Anupamaa knows Baa and Vanraj will create another chaos on seeing her. She leaves for work but Kavya insists on going with her as it's her first day at work. Once they reach, Kavya goes inside Anuj's office and he warns her to knock the next time when she comes. Later, Kavya discusses ideas for promotions and says doing it online will be the best but when Anuj asks Anupamaa for her opinion tells him that offline is better. Kavya gets irritated because of it and creates a big drama at work in front of the other employees. She tells them that Anuj is in love with Anupamaa and agrees to her on everything even when she has no business sense. Unfortunately, Anuj hears all this and fires Kavya. He tells her that she has put herself into trouble with this. Kavya doesn't stop and calls Anuj Anupamaa's puppet. Anupamaa tells her that she will slap her once again if she continues saying all these things. Kavya then goes to Vanraj's cafe and tells him what has happened. Meanwhile, Anupamaa is worried that Kavya will create a big drama at home too. In the upcoming episode we will see Vanraj accuse Anupamaa for firing Kavya. But she gives him a befitting reply and tells him that she will leave tomorrow morning with Anuj. In the morning, while Anuj waits outside the house, Vanraj stops Anupamaa from going, but she still leaves. Then we see Anuj and Anupamaa sitting outside a temple when Anupamaa asks him why he didn't get married all these years. Meanwhile, at home everyone is waiting for Anupamaa to come home as it's getting late. Vanraj is heard saying that he hopes Anupamaa is fine.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

Sayi has been discharged from the hospital and Virat is taking complete care of her. But Ashwini has announced that Sayi and Virat will stay separate. During the Dusshera celebrations, we see Sonali insulting Sayi and calling her an Orphan. She says Sayi will never understand what family is. But we will see that Samrat, Virat, Ashwini, Bhavani Kaku, Devyani and others stand by her against Sonali saying that they are all Sayi's family and she is not an orphan. But looking at Sonali, Pakhi feels happy.

Imlie

We will see that Aditya will get arrested by the cops in a drugs smuggling case. Up until now in Imlie's story, Pranav steals Pendrive that Imlie had hidden behind the Durga Maa idol. Aparna confronts Imlie against Malini saying that it's not her mistake as she had genuinely called the cops for Aarti. Meanwhile, Imlie senses that Pranav is trying to escape, so she plans a drama. Imlie creates a scene and provokes Pranav against her. Both start fighting rigorously and end up in the jail where Aditya was kept. Now, Imlie, Pranav, Aditya, and Imlie will be together inside the jail.

Kundali Bhagya

Recently, we saw that Preeta threatens Sandeep to testify in Rishabh’s favour and confess the truth. Preeta’s threat and the video proof on her phone scare him. Later, Preeta, Srishti and Sameer question Sandeep about the person behind all the planning to frame Rishabh. Sandeep initially refuses to help them as he fears being arrested. He soon reveals that Prithvi is behind the conspiracy to have Rishabh jailed to destroy him completely. Now, in the coming episode, Sherlyn goes to jail to meet Rishabh. She tries to speak to him and reveal that she is not having an affair. She breaks down in front of him and asks him to give her a second chance. Rishabh refuses to talk to her.