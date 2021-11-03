A new day has begun and as usual we are here to tell you guys what you can expect from your favourite television shows like Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Anupamaa, Imlie, Kundali Bhagya and Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Imlie, Anupamaa and more: SHOCKING DRAMA to look forward to in the coming week on TOP TV shows

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

The new story of Abhimanyu, Akshara and Aarohi has begun. As per the story, Abhimanyu falls in love with Akshara. The Goenka siblings and Birla siblings come together as they meet on the same picnic trip. And from here Abhimanyu and Akshara's love story begins. However, Manjari who just got a marriage proposal from the Goenka family thinks that Aarohi is the girl for Abhimanyu. The confusion gets more complex when Abhimanyu introduces Aarohi to Manjari and she assumes that he likes Aarohi when in reality he likes Akshara. So Abhimanyu's confession about meeting and liking the girl creates new confusion.

Anupamaa

Anupamaa finally decides to leave the Shah house. Anupamaa reaches her home where her brother and mother say that they are very proud of her and that she did the right thing. Anuj also comes and apologizes to her as he feels whatever happened to her was because of him. He then encouraged Anupamaa and told her that nothing can stop her from succeeding in life. In the upcoming episode we will see that Anupamaa looks for a rented accommodation for herself and Samar and is stunned when the owners say that they don't give house to singles or divorcees. Meanwhile Kavya instigates Baa against Anupamaa and tells her that Anupamaa will take revenge from them and also that they should ask for her share of the house back.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

We will see Virat questioning his father Ninad over his bad behaviour towards his mother. It is to be noted that Ninad and Ashwini have never had a good married life, and they have only carried on their responsibility as parents. Ninad in particular has always been treating his wife badly. Virat will question his father about his unruly behaviour towards his mother. At the same time, Virat will be angry at himself for not reacting to what he has been seeing for years. Sayi and Virat's anniversary date is near and hence we will see Ninad and Ashwini coming together for Sayi and Virat. They will decide to reunite Virat and Sayi and celebrate their anniversary.

Imlie

We will see major drama in Imlie with Malini changing colors and being in the good books of Aditya (Gashmeer Mahajani) to get him back in her life. While Imlie (Sumbul Touqeer) has realized that Malini is faking to be good, Aditya has not understood Malini’s motive. This has time and again created problems between Imlie and Aditya. As we know, we wrote about an open challenge placed by Malini during Karwachauth with Imlie. She has vowed that she will not allow Imlie to be with Aditya on Karwachauth. Likewise, on the day of the ritual, Malini will inscribe Aditya’s name on her hand with mehendi and Imlie will question her intention. Malini will give an excuse, but Imlie will not believe her. All this will result in a huge fight between Imlie and Aditya, which will end in Malini walking out of the house. She will seek shelter at a hotel and Aditya will be enraged by it. Aditya and Imlie will fight wherein Aditya will accuse Imlie that because of her, a pregnant woman is in a hotel.

Kundali Bhagya

We saw that Preeta calls the nurse at a hospital to look after an unconscious Sandeep and keep a close eye on the people visiting him. Preeta later challenges Prithvi that Rishabh will spend this year’s Diwali with his family at the Luthra house. Later, Prithvi manages to find out Sandeep’s whereabouts and goes to kill him. He manages to enter his room by making the nurse unconscious. However, Preeta also comes to the hospital and the nurse tells her about Prithvi. In the nick of a time, Preeta manages to take away Sandeep and saves him. Now, in the coming episode, Prithvi peeps from the glass window and learns that Preeta took Sandeep and he has failed to kill him again. Preeta moves an unconscious Sandeep to a Luthra house. She talks to Srishti, Rakhi and Sameer about her plan to protect Sandeep. Meanwhile, Prithvi vows to foil Preeta’s plan and get rid of Sandeep at the earliest.