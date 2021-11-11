It's a new day and we are back with the updates of your favorite TV shows. We tell you what will happen in tonight's episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Anupamaa, Imlie, Kundali Bhagya and Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. Also Read - Imlie: Suhani Si Ek Ladki actress Rajshri Rani to enter the Sumbul Touqeer Khan and Gashmeer Mahajani starrer

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s new story has begun and people are loving it. Harshad Chopda, Pranali Rathod and Karishma Sawant aka Abhimanyu, Akshara and Aarohi’s love triangle looks interesting. As per the latest story, Abhimanyu is in love with Akshara. He wants to confess his feelings for her but is afraid if he gets rejected. He gets Akshara's number and calls her up, and tells her that he is missing her. Aarohi is on her way to their room and Akshara tells him that she is feeling sleepy and will talk later. Abhimanyu confesses his love for Akshara in front of Mahima but Manjari wants Aarohi to be his wife. He finally comes to Goenka's Mansion to meet the family and keeps the marriage proposal in front of the family. Kairav comes to the meet and asks Abhimanyu that who does he want to get married to Akshara or Aarohi. In the upcoming episode, Aarohi manipulates Akshara to win over Abhimanyu. She happily sacrifices her love for Aaru's happiness and brings her down for the engagement. Looking at Aarohi as bride Abhimanyu halts the engagement and reveals that he doesn't want to marry Aarohi, he loves Akshara. Aarohi is about to get a massive shock of her life because Harshvardhan had chosen her for the family but Abhi doesn't even love her. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Anupamaa, Imlie and more: Here's all that you can expect from tonight's episode of top TV shows

Anupamaa

Anuj confessed that he is indeed in love with Anupamaa but it’s just one-sided. He tells Vanraj, Baa, Paritosh and Kavya that Anupamaa has only loved her family and doesn’t have any place for someone to enter her heart. Anupamaa and Samar hear the entire conversation and they leave from there. Anupamaa is shocked to hear that Anuj loves her because all this while she has called him just a friend. Samar tries to calm her down as he feels there is nothing wrong in Anuj loving her. Meanwhile, Anuj feels he has done a big blunder and gets into a fight with some people on the road. He goes back home in a bad state and is sorry that the truth about his feelings for Anupamaa came out like that. Also, Vanraj asks Kavya to take care of the cafe for two-three days as he is leaving for Surat to meet an investor. In the upcoming episode we will see that Samar tries to explain to Anupamaa that Anuj’s love is pure and he doesn’t expect anything from her. But Baa feels that Anuj and Anupamaa have lied to them all this while and wants them to pay for it. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Anupamaa, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and more: SHOCKING TWISTS to unfold in tonight's episode of top TV shows

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

We saw a lot of drama with Sai (Ayesha Singh) and Virat (Neil Bhatt) organizing the wedding anniversary of Ninad and Ashwini and succeeding in uniting them after years. With Sai starting to control the affairs in the Chavan house, Pakhi (Aishwarya Sharma) will play her game and will brainwash and manipulate Bhavani. Yes, Pakhi will succeed in convincing Bhavani that she is losing her control over the house and family members. Pakhi will talk of Sai’s motive to give all power to Ashwini after snatching it from Bhavani. Bhavani will get drawn into the power game and will think again. She will soon turn into the old manipulative Bhavani who only knows to rule over others. As we know, Bhavani had turned to be soft towards Sai and had accepted her as the daughter-in-law of the house. Pakhi will be instrumental in weakening Team Sai by stopping Omkar and Sonali from moving out of the house.

Imlie

We have seen the tragic exit of Imlie from Aditya’s house. Imlie was questioned on her involvement in shooting at Malini, but Imlie did not want to walk the acid test again and again at the hands of Aditya. She left the house as he does not trust her. Aditya feels guilty about the whole incident, but also believes that it has become Imlie’s habit to leave him alone and walk off. While everyone in the Tripathi family is pointing fingers at Aditya for not trusting in Imlie, Imlie encounters ASR, Aryan Singh Rathore on the road. Her first encounter is not a good one as ASR’s car knocks down Imlie who falls on the muddy road. Later, Imlie saves ASR from a problem situation when he is being arrested by the police. Actor Fahmaan Khan has made his entry to play this mighty role. He looks dashing in his sophisticated outfits. He is the typical angry young man, a character that Gul Khan is famous at etching.

Kundali Bhagya

We have seen Sonakshi’s unexpected arrival angers Pihu, Preeta, and Srishti as she deliberately walks over the rangoli. Later, Karan calls Preeta into their room and gets romantic with her. On the occasion of Diwali, he gives a special gift to Preeta. However, Sonakshi overhears their conversation and after they leave, she exchanges Preeta’s gifted lehenga with another lehenga. Now, in the coming episode, Sameer and Srishti go out shopping and the former sees Sherlyn while driving. Sameer and Srishti keep an eye on her and then call Rishabh to inform him about it. Meanwhile, Karan tells Preeta that he will never be able to live without her. Preeta prays that he never has to do so and they hug each other. However, Sonakshi arrives there with Pihu, which angers Karan.