Harshad Chopda, Pranali Rathod and Karishma Sawant starrer Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has grabbed everyone's attention. The show is the current favourite right now as the interesting twists and turns have shocked everyone. While everyone was happy about Abhimanyu and Akshara's reunion, the pregnancy promo left everyone disappointed. Akshara is pregnant with Abhinav's child and Abhimanyu is ready to accept the baby as his own.

However, Manjiri wants Akshara to abort the baby. She wants Akshara to marry Abhimanyu but without the baby. While this was not enough, the makers introduced another promo leaving #AbhiRa fans heartbroken. In the promo, we saw Akshara waiting for Abhimanyu at the court for their wedding.

Harshad Chopda to quit?

Abhimanyu and Abhir leave the house to reach court but meet with an accident. Abhimanyu and Abhir's photo frame falls from Akshara's hand leaving her shocked. Earlier, there have been rumours that Harshad Chopda aka Abhimanyu will leave the show after the accident.

There will be a leap happening in the show after which new actors would be entering. As per reports, Pranali Rathod was to be retained for some time after the leap. But makers have reportedly started searching for the new lead actors.

It was being said that Fahmaan Khan, Randeep Rai, Karan Wahi and others have been approached to play the male lead. Tejasswi Prakash and Eisha Singh were reportedly approached to be the female lead but they have not reacted to the reports.

Anushka Sen, Jannat Zubair approached for YRKKH?

Now, the latest reports say that Anushka Sen, Jannat Zubair, Mahima Makhwana, Helly Shah have been approached to be the female leads in the show. A source close to Filmibeat said that Mahima Makwana, Jannat Zubair, Helly Shah, and Anushka Sen were spotted leaving DKPs office numerous times and this is making everyone believe that they are in talks for the lead role post leap.

A look at actors who were approached to play Abhimanyu before Harshad Chopda

Recently, it was also reported that Harshad Chopda aka Abhimanyu's exit has been postpone. The actor will not leave so soon.