Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has taken an interesting turn in the story now. Harshad Chopda, Pranali Rathod starrer TV show is now majorly focussing on the family drama, especially between two sisters and two brothers. Abhimanyu and Neil are having differences because of the bitter past between Akshara and Aarohi. It is Aarohi and Mahima who are planning and plotting against Akshara and Abhimanyu and things are going South for them both. But, they have each other and are doing their best to cheer each other up amidst the hostile atmosphere at home. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin jodi SaiRat, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai duo AbhiRa and more solo stans of on-screen TV couples engaged in fandom war

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai upcoming twist

In the upcoming episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, due to the strenuous situation at home Pranali Rathod aka Akshara and Harshad Chopda aka Abhimanyu decide to go on a drive. Akshara will get chatty about embracing motherhood while Abhimanyu will be in discomfort due to the truth about complications related to Akshara's pregnancy. Later, they will enjoy ice cream date wherein Akshara will reveal how Maya would not allow her to eat ice cream at all. Abhimanyu will be in shock after hearing about it and pamper her even more. Their heartfelt moments are going viral in Entertainment News right now. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Netizens feel AbhiRa are soon going to leave Birla House as Aarohi-Mahima's plan works

AbhiRa wins hearts

AbhiRa fans are happy to have got an ice cream date with Abhimanyu and Akshara. They are also happy that Akshara finally had the conversation about not getting to eat ice creams back when she was not with him. Check out their heartfelt reactions here: Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress Karishma Sawant to Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin star Neil Bhatt and more TV celebs who get online hate for their characters

#AbhimanyuBirla,his todo list is fullfilling akshu wishes,deepdown deprived desires,Once knowing her sadness &wants,he is admanat to give her happiness&what she craves,his love is multiverse

A Dr mentally,physically &emotionally haunts pain,searches for cure & heal#Yrkkh #AbhiRa pic.twitter.com/ovdXlkU9au — alshaiema (@alshayma15) November 22, 2022

Finally.! Akshu got her favourite ice cream after one freaking year and Abhi got to know about her sacrifice. ??

The way he hugged her, swiped her tears and said finish these two ice creams and i will get more was so adorable.! ?❤️??

My babies.! ??❤️#yrkkh#AbhiRa pic.twitter.com/nJxLP6wphB — Hiba Azad (@azad_hiba) November 22, 2022

Akshara Abhimanyu Birla is the luckiest girl as she is the only one who deserves that man.#Abhira #yrkkh pic.twitter.com/ysMlfCLlIv — sneha (@snehalsneha631) November 22, 2022

They seem to be the happiest people in the world,when they are with each other....? • #Yrkkh #AbhiRa • pic.twitter.com/w4Ch94eqcb — ❥ (@notarthi) November 22, 2022

Shivansh wins hearts

Apart from Harshad and Pranali aka Abhimanyu and Akshara, little Shivansh is also winning hearts. Orrish Arora has become the talk of the town. He plays the toddler son of Shefali and Parth Birla in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The little guy was seen for a shorter while in the upcoming episode but fans are loving him a lot. Check out the reactions here:

Shivu baby with his fav Chachi.! ❤️ Two small beans together.! ❤️?

They look so cute together.! Pranu's voice modulation whenever she plays with Shivu It is so beautiful.! ??#yrkkh#AbhiRa#Harshali P.C: @notarthi ? pic.twitter.com/EU8IQTEKbo — Hiba Azad (@azad_hiba) November 22, 2022

shivu’s face here omg ???

he’s like excuse me? who dis ?#yrkkh pic.twitter.com/qGW2WhR8MN — Alia ? (@w_aliaH21) November 22, 2022

Give Best Actor award to this Baby Already bec The way he is giving looks you can Guess who Can be Standing infront

????????#Abhira #yrkkh https://t.co/lgBfvUlet2 — Ghazal | غزل (@ghazal_Bux) November 22, 2022

I am Telling you All There is Some Old Wise Soul lives inside this Baby Look at way He giving Angry looks Arohi Abba G kahin ka ??????#Abhira #yrkkh https://t.co/ETQV2po9bL — Ghazal | غزل (@ghazal_Bux) November 22, 2022

Meanwhile, in the next episode, we will see Abhimanyu lashing out at Neil for taking a decision without informing him. The patient's family at the Birla Hospital has threatened to call the police and the media. Neil is unaware but he would get into an argument with Abhimanyu nonetheless.