is getting immense love from audiences. Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod have managed to win hearts as AbhiRa on the show. The excellent chemistry between the two has made people wonder if something is brewing between the two. Sources have told News18 that many people have started speculating if the two have indeed fallen for one another. In fact, some are convinced that they have become lovebirds of late from just co-stars. Some believe that the two are dating.

As per Hindustan Times, the two spend maximum time with one another on the sets. Some sources also told the paper that they arrive together on the sets, and even leave at the same time. Some people believe that they go on dates after the shoot ends. Another source stated that Pranali Rathod and Harshad Chopda also smoke together. People believe that his quiet nature has rubbed off on Pranali Rathod who too likes spending time in solitude nowadays. There is an age gap between the two but people feel that something is cooking. But many believe that two will never publicly accept their relationship as Harshad Chopda is a very private person.

Pranali Rathod debunked the gossip saying that they are good friends and co-stars. On the occasion of Harshad Chopda's birthday, Pranali Rathod thanked him with a note saying he was the best co-star and mentor she could ask for in the industry. Earlier, sources had told BollywoodLife that Pranali Rathod and Harshad Chopda look besotted with one another. A source stated, "It feels like they do not understand that they are deeply into each other when everyone around can see and sense it."

In the past, Harshad Chopda has been linked to and Aditi Gupta. His chemistry with all his female co-stars has been fab. In fact, fans were desperate to see and him as a couple too.