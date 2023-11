Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the most popular shows on TV that has been running successfully for decades now. The makers took a generation leap and the entire story and cast were changed. Now, the story of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai focuses on Akshara Abhinav's daughter Abhira. The story seems to have not impressed the fans of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and the netizens are unhappy with the same. The makers recently released a new promo of the show and fans are comparing it with Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. BollywoodLife is now on WhatsApp. Click here to join for the latest Entertainment News. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai twist: Abhira unknowingly creates misunderstanding between Armaan, Ruhi; Akshara to die in car crash?

Akshara to die

In the new promo, Yuvraj, who is madly in love with Abhira wants to marry her. He points the gun at her, but her mother Akshara comes in between. She gets shot and is on her deathbed. Armaan and Abhira take her to the hospital. Akshara tells Armaan to promise that he will always take care of her daughter. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai spoiler: Ruhi decides to marry Rohit; will Armaan be able to handle this shock?

Abhira and Armaan to get married

Post Akshara's death, Armaan keeps his promise and gets married to Abhira. Armaan fulfills the promise that he gave to Akshara before she died. Both Abhira and Armaan are not happy with their marriage with each other. Also Read - Chand Jalne Laga, Anupamaa, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and other Top 10 TV shows upcoming twist

Rohit and Ruhi to marry

Armaan who was in love with Ruhi plans to go on a date with her. He suddenly gets a call from his uncle and rushes to meet him. Ruhi waits for him at the venue, but Armaan does not reach. On the other hand, Armaan's brother Rohit meets Ruhi and the two get married in Udaipur.