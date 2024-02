Samridhii Shukla and Shehzada Dhami starrer TV show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is winning hearts on TV. The TRPs are going great and YRKKH is in the Top 3. Samridhii plays Abhira who is married to Armaan played by Shehzada Dhami. In the latest episodes of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we saw Yuvraj threatening Abhira about killing Poddar family members if she doesn't marry him. Abhira, who doesn't want to bring her Mumma's fate to the Poddar House agrees to marry Yuvraj. She makes a scene in front of Dadisaa to get thrown out and is successful. But Madhav and Ruhi learn about her sacrifice. Now, Samridhii Shukla has shared what will happen in future for AbhiMaan.

Armaan rescues Abhira from Yuvraj

In the latest episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we all saw how Ruhi helped in figuring out the clues left behind by Abhira which were then tracked by Armaan towards Yuvraj and Abhira's location. A major fight sequence followed between Armaan (Shehzada Dhami) and Yuvraj (Gaurav M Sharma) which ended with Madhav shooting Yuvraj in his arm to stop him from shooting at Abhira. Armaan is now very angry at Abhira for hiding such a big secret from him. But Samridhii Shukla says that Yuvraj's return was a blessing in disguise for Armaan and Abhira. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Gaurav Sharma reveals if Yuvraj will be back to take Abhira from Armaan; reacts to people rooting for their jodi

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Samridhii Shukla aka Abhira reveals plot twist

While talking to India Forums, Samridhii Shukla, the lead actress shared that after Armaan rescues Abhira from Yuvraj, they will share a different kind of closeness with each other. This will help in strengthening their friendship and bond. "Yuvraj came as a blessing in disguise for Abhira. He brought Abhira and Armaan closer," she shares. And that's not it, Samridhii reveals that the audience will now get to witness romance brewing between the two of them. The actress also shares that the viewers will get to see alternations in the relationship between Abhira and Ruhi. Also Read - From Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Mohena Kumari Singh to Anupamaa's Anagha Bhosale; a look at TV stars who quit showbiz leaving fans disappointed

Well, that's really exciting. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Gen 4 fans have been waiting to see some romance between Abhira and Armaan. And after this revelation, it seems, their prayers would be finally answered. More twists wait for Armaan and Abhira in the upcoming episodes, though. How will it help their bond, only makers can reveal, with plot twists, of course.