Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai spoiler alert: Shehzada Dhami and Samridhii Shukla took over reigns from Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod to play the lead role in the TOP TV show. And they have worked their charm alright. Fans are completely hooked on the new storyline. They want to see a progression between Armaan and Abhira's relationship now. Well, that is slowing moving forward. In the upcoming episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we will see Armaan going on a guilt trip for hurting Abhira.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai spoiler alert: Armaan feels guilty about hurting Abhira

In the latest episode of Shehzada Dhami and Samridhii Shukla starrer TV show, we saw Yuvraj kidnapping Abhira. Armaan, Ruhi and Madhav come to her rescue. Armaan fights off Yuvraj in an intense sequence and protects Abhira. However, he reprimands Abhira for not letting him know about Yuvraj and trying to tackle the issue on her own. Armaan yells at Abhira and asks her not to call him her friend henceforth. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai spoiler: Not Ruhi, THIS person to create trouble in Armaan and Abhira's relationship?

Armaan later finds the diary in which Abhira had apologised to him for everything. Abhira will maintain her stance that she would do the same again if the situation arises. She reasons that she has lost her mom and he has too, she did not want Armaan to lose his other mom, hence, she left the house. Her confession shocks Armaan and melts him a little. He goes away from Abhira to deal with his thoughts. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Gaurav Sharma reveals if Yuvraj will be back to take Abhira from Armaan; reacts to people rooting for their jodi

Armaan pours his heart out in front of Ruhi in the upcoming episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Yeah, Abhimaan shippers, we know you might get miffed with this update. But that's what is going to happen in the upcoming episodes. Ruhi (Pratiksha Honmukhe) will come to Armaan to tend to his wounds after his fight with Yuvraj. However, Armaan will refuse to treat his wounds. He would go on a guilt trip about hurting Abhira and scolding her when she did it all for him and his family. He will recall his promise to Akshara and her sacrifice. Armaan would feel that he brings bad luck into everyone's life. He hurts everyone. His mother passed away after his birth, and there have been differences between his mom and dad, he also hurt Ruhi and now, he feels Abhira is also suffering because he meddled in her affairs in Mussorie. Ruhi will try to console Armaan. Latter would praise Ruhi for always standing by him whenever he needed her. He thanks her for saving Abhira too. But Ruhi misunderstands him.

Now, in the upcoming episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we will see Armaan bringing Abhira to his favourite place. He will ask Abhira to be his family as she is important to him. But Ruhi reaches there too.