Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai spoiler alert! After the interesting turn of events, that is, Armaan being worried sick for Abhira after her accident, the makers have cashed in on the third-wheel angle. Well, fans are now shipping Abhira and Armaan already. They want Armaan and Ruhi to move on from each other. However, Armaan and Ruhi's connection and Ruhi's longing for Armaan have been bringing them close to each other again and again. And in the upcoming episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we will see Armaan and Ruhi coming close again.

BollywoodLife is now on WhatsApp. Click here to join for the latest Entertainment News and TV News updates. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Ruhi to disclose her love for Armaan to Manav? Latter to step back from wedding?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Ruhi spends time with Armaan

In the upcoming episode of the Shehzada Dhami, Samridhii Shukla and Pratiksha Honmukhe starrer TV show, we will see Ruhi joining Armaan at the hospital. Armaan is in a frantic state as Abhira is unconscious. Doctors inform him about the danger if she stays unconscious for a long time. He refuses to leave Abhira's side. The nurse calls in two ward boys to remove Armaan from the room but he starts throwing a fit. Ruhi comes there and asks the nurses and ward boys to give her some time to get him out of the room. Ruhi manages to get Armaan out of the room. However, they come close to each other in the process. Though Armaan backs off, he doesn't draw boundaries. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai spoiler: Villagers attack Dadisa before court hearing; will Armaan blame Abhira for it?

We will see Ruhi sleeping on Armaan's shoulder throughout the night till Abhira wakes up. Ruhi wakes up first and sees Armaan beside her fast asleep. She pretends to sleep again and rests her head on his shoulder. After Abhira wakes up, Armaan strongly tells her that she will not fight the case. Abhira refuses to listen to him. She tells him that he is not her real husband. Armaan tells her that he is her husband in every right. Ruhi hears this and is baffled. She later asks Armaan if he said all of that in anger. Armaan says he just said it in the heat of the moment. Ruhi gets happy. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Armaan makes a strong accusation against Abhira; Ruhi gets a reality check

Watch this video of celebs who rejected Abhimanyu's role here:

Netizens react to Armaan, Ruhi scenes in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Netizens are quite upset with the episode and they have minced no words while expressing their anger at the makers. Someone even brought Neil Bhatt's Virat from Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin in the picture and compared him and Armaan. The user said that Virat is better than Armaan. Mostly, the anger is directed at the makers. Check out the tweets here:

Sry but wtf is this?

Rishta is a prime time show?

Actually its not writer's fault, bcs trp audience loves toxic story, they gave them trp?

R they forgot their partner? Maybe

But how could they ignore this that they r in hospital a public place#yrkkh pic.twitter.com/moy4uBza9r — ♡︎ʸᵉᵃˢᵐᵉⁿ?✿︎☂︎ (@ItsmeYeasmen) March 12, 2024

I thought they were about to kiss#yrkkh good going dkp There is nothing wrong now for asking Acha admi for abhira.. She deserves better https://t.co/3WGXq95zOZ — Misty (@imyselfaurmein) March 12, 2024

They banked on this bts fr a week

Made us give all the engagement n hype on "Mai tumhara pati hun dialogue" to shove today's cheapest eps on our faces. Use AbhiMaan to promote jeth bhabhi every day.

Nw go n make soulmates marry eo n stfu Dkp is such a pathetic looser#yrkkh pic.twitter.com/E1sZ6nlsKb — Supriya (@a_sleepyy_head) March 12, 2024

Wtf dkp.. Itna acha track ho sakta tha lekin gobar kar diya. Sab jagah Ruhi didi ko ghusana jaruri hai kya??? Usko alag romance scenes and bg songs dena jaruri hai kya And when will arman stand up against ruhi?? He dont mind her close proximities? Cant say no to her #yrkkh — Misty (@imyselfaurmein) March 12, 2024

Get these two married somehow .

Sharam haya kuch bacha toh nahi, if not together don't know how many more lives would they ruin. By obsessing over each other while willfully getting married to others#yrkkh https://t.co/EZj9jDpqP0 — Priya (@Conphusedmoi) March 12, 2024

Skipping this episode I am sorry this is downright disgusting how are you promoting ema just make rumal endgame and spare us ?#Yrkkh — Daylight (@CrapItv) March 12, 2024

Bringing this again For Jeth Bhabhi chuhi toffee duo ?

?? ?#yrkkh pic.twitter.com/2BYbHeHNwg — ?✪ (@lilliesrellief) March 12, 2024

This scene is utter level cringe plus they added the ost to this is more than disgusting . How can someone be so shameless .after waking up taking all the feels and then again doing the same mishaps ??. She is literally taking the advantage of situation ??#Yrkkh#Yrkkh4 pic.twitter.com/F0JSo85sbs — SayamxFaridhii (@NNitvi85154) March 12, 2024

Aaj ka pura episode thi bekar tha sabse jada ruhaan love attachment dosti dekh kar ? dekhna kuch chu defend karne aayenge #yrkkh #Yrkkh4 #AbhiraSharma #SamriddhiShukla #ArmaanPoddar #ShehzadaDhami — namit nayak (@Garvit_verma648) March 12, 2024

exactly my point!!! Ar was unconscious about his surroundings to a certain point but this woman OMG?

she needs to be stopped (by Ab) but if not her it should def be CHACHI SA I would love to see thatt!!!

she just keeps reminding me of Patralekha from GHKKPM idk why!!! #yrkkh https://t.co/Z3uRazPGjS — nia? (@snowooyyy) March 12, 2024

That's the original promo of this show. Love triangle. Sheh and Prat are small actors. They don't have power to hold Shahi at gunpoint to give them scenes. If they had, they would asked for parallel Ru-Ar story in a dignified way and not EMA where they'd be hated ?‍♀️?‍♀️?‍♀️ #yrkkh https://t.co/wZJ7RJv6NI — Sanjay Phuphasa (@AdiyaSharma6) March 12, 2024

Jeth & Bahu having an affair while he is also falling for jethani?? & Jeth is also bahu's Jijaji?? Inshort, #Yrkkh has LOST the plot!! How are fans even justifying this TOXICITY?? PS : #Naksh ( Gen-1 ) & #Kaira ( Gen-2 )!!❤️ >>>>>#Abhira #AbhiMaanpic.twitter.com/VyvK2Z9Owx — Nisha Rose? (@JustAFierceSoul) March 12, 2024

#Yrkkh Lol...Itana sab kuch hone k baad bhi family ko abhi tak un par shak nahi hua hai. Toh hospital staff ko kyu? — ??Swa?? (@ThisIsSwa) March 12, 2024

Jab se dadisa ne iska sindoor mitaya hai , she has become more shameless,

And more desperate to have ema with jethji ?.

And armaan gadha also pouring ghee in dat fire.

Don't he knows what he is doing actually ??#Yrkkh#Yrkkh4 pic.twitter.com/tMUzKfiuTH — SayamxFaridhii (@NNitvi85154) March 12, 2024

Armaan two timer hai. Virat nahi tha. Virat fault itna tha ki samrat ke patni ko hamesha front pe rakha kyu samrat ki patni hai issliye p ko priority deta tha and sai ko nahi. — premlata khot (@KhotPremlata) March 12, 2024

And now where are the #AbhiMaan , #Abhira & #Armaan fans?? Progress in relationship?? Progress in two-timing!!#YRKKH is showing #Ruhi as such a characterless women & desperate for #Ruhaan !! But why isn't male lead questioned??pic.twitter.com/kCARUYMXvs — Nisha Rose? (@JustAFierceSoul) March 12, 2024

Yes Ruhi is Wrong, Evil, Terrible-agreed ? But do you even realize the fact that Armaan is an Enabler here.

- Not setting proper boundaries

- being emotionally dependent on her

- need to be held constantly

-not letting her move on HE IS NOT THE VICTIM HERE?#yrkkh #Yrkkh4 pic.twitter.com/Ig60xXSGvj — Naina_H (@NH_hope13) March 12, 2024

What kind of bullshit are they showing?? I am actually done with this show now #yrkkh pic.twitter.com/2sx142aUJU — romicreationz (@RomilaJane2660) March 12, 2024

Virat is a saint #GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin copy kar rhe the but ??#yrkkh https://t.co/hIfHzvOvCP — fuc* off if you can't take criticism (@povgirl34) March 12, 2024

He touched her hand with all the feels ewww #yrkkh https://t.co/vRyzr6zhbe — Aditi (@aditi95933) March 12, 2024

Meanwhile, in the upcoming episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we will see Armaan telling Ruhi that Manav is a nice guy and that she deserves better.