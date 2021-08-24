Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has had a glorious run for five long years. There have been some big developments in this time span. One of them was the exit of Hina Khan as Akshara. She become a household name after her glorious stint on the show. Now, news has come that Mohsin Khan is planning to exit the show. It seems he has confirmed his decision to producer Rajan Shahi who has accepted it gracefully. Both share a warm relationship and Mohsin Khan said that he was uncomfortable playing a dad to grown-up kids on the show. The makers have exhausted all possible plots involving Naira (Shivangi Joshi) and Kartik (Mohsin Khan). Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Anupamaa, Imlie and more: SHOCKING TWISTS to expect from Top TV shows this week

After the death of Naira, we saw Shivangi Joshi as Sirat on the show. She played the role of a boxer. But fans did not like the track so much. Fans who have been loyal to #KaiRa cannot bear to watch Shivangi Joshi with someone else if Mohsin Khan quits the show. They have taken to social media asking Shivangi Joshi to quit the long-running daily. Check out the tweets... Also Read - Mohsin Khan is leaving Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai for the same reason that made Karan Mehra quit the show? Read shocking deets

The show became everything to us because of you two. And it would mean nothing to us without the either of you. Just end your journey on the show together. SHIVANGI QUIT YRKKH WITH MOHSIN #NoShivinNoYrkkh — Mehreen?? (@Mehreen227) August 24, 2021

Yrkkh won’t even survive a day without Shivangi & Mohsin @StarPlus. SHIVANGI QUIT YRKKH WITH MOHSIN #NoShivinNoYrkkh — Adeena (@_adeenayahya) August 24, 2021

We accepted kairat just because of Shivin. We didn't question you for killing naira. Please show chodo shivi @shivangijoshi10

SHIVANGI QUIT YRKKH WITH MOHSIN#NoShivinNoYRKKH — Ju (@jualam_1) August 24, 2021

They planned a trend for shivangi to quit the show along with mohsin but they couldnt plan a single trend for kaira, to save them — Kaira? (@Livelov86918241) August 24, 2021

And it's trending in India with more than 3.6k tweets SHIVANGI QUIT YRKKH WITH MOHSIN #NoShivinNoYRKKH pic.twitter.com/gwsISedyu9 — kaira shivin matters??? (@terimeriyaaari) August 24, 2021

We can see that fans are very unhappy with the developments. The jodi of KaiRa was one of the iconic ones of recent times on TV. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Mohsin Khan to quit Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Sidharth Shukla's sweet gesture wins hearts and more