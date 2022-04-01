, 2, Ghum Hai Kisikey pyaar Meiin, Imlie and Yeh Hai Chahatein are some of the most popular TV Shows in India. The aforementioned TV shows are in the TOP 5 on the TRP charts every week. And each of the shows has an amazing cast. We thought of doing a poll on the MOST PASSIONATE on-screen couple on Indian television. And hence, we are here today with the 5 best TV jodis who have been the talk of the town due to their chemistry. Vote for your fave couple below! Also Read - Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas to visit India with their baby girl soon? Mom Madhu reveals the plan

AbhiRa - Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Abhimanyu and Akshara aka Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod have quickly made a place in the hearts of the audience. Just as Abhi fell for Akshu, the masses fell for AbhiRa. And now, their wedding will take place soon. Be it their longing for each other, their silent love for each other, their quirky love confession to their tashan wali chemistry, Harshad and Pranali have always left AbhiRa fans gushing and crushing.

From distracting & diverting her into any thing but him In to emphaising & affirming her attention to only him ?

A parallel we ll see it alot ..#HarshadChopda #yrkkh #abhira #AbhimanyuBirla #pranaliratbod pic.twitter.com/KtrxisrbkM — ALsHaYmA ? (@alshaiema) March 31, 2022

RaYa - Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar - Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2

Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar already had very good chemistry. However, this time due to characters, it was a little challenging. But Nakuul and Disha pulled it off. RaYa has become everyone's favourite these days. Nakuul and Disha's charming romantic moments with each has always been their fans' favourite. Be it their dream sequences or not. Disha and Nakuul are doing a fab job as Priya and Ram.

She doesn't want to doubt on him but her past baggage forced her to think so....

He is unable to express his love for her...

And this forced my heart to cry...#BadeAchheLagteHain2 #balh2 #RaYa pic.twitter.com/vPbmvOs6L2 — •°Bristi (@a_empty_heart) March 31, 2022

Arylie - Fahmaan Khan and Sumbul Touqeer - Imlie

One of the hottest couples on the block is Arylie. In just a short span of time, Fahmaan Khan's chemistry with co-star Sumbul Touqeer has become a huge hit with the masses. Aryan Singh Rathore is already head-over-heels in love with Imlie, the latter is yet to fall in love with her ABP. However, Arylie fans have been treated to countless sizzling moments in the episodes.

#Arylie #imlie

I'm so addicted to this dance, no matter how old it get, I still love it ❤ pic.twitter.com/mX4wT3VXu0 — ♡♪Ａｒｗａ♪♡ (@Namichaan1989) March 30, 2022

SaiRat - and Ayesha Singh - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin duo Neil Bhatt and Ayesha Singh aka Virat and Sai enjoy a massive fan following as well. There have been loads of eye-catching moments between Sayi and Virat, however, the duo never had a full-fledged and passionate love confession till now. SaiRat fans are still waiting for the same. Virat is miffed with Sai for misunderstanding him after the Shruti and Sada fiasco. Let's see how they patch things up.

Rusha - Abrar Qazi and Sargun Kaur Luthra - Yeh Hai Chahatein

Yeh Hai Chahatein is hitting the ball out of the park with their storyline. Finally, after the long separation, Preesha and Rudraksh aka Sargun Kaur Luthra and Abrar Qazi reunited again. Rudraksha has learned that Preesha was just trying to save him all along and they patched things up. Sargun and Abrar's chemistry is also a huge hit amongst the masses.

Vote for the most passionate ITV jodi with sizzling chemistry here:

On the TRP chart, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and Yeh Hai Chahatein have tied for the second spot Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has been placed third while Imlie has grabbed the fourth spot. Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 may not be raking in good TRPs but the show has massive popularity online.