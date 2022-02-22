Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai big twist: AbhiRa fans rejoice! Bade Papa to give Abhi and Akshu his permission to marry; watch

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai SPOILER! Bade Papa (Sachin Tyagi) to give Akshu (Pranali Rathod) and Abhi (Harshad Chopda) his permission to marry! Check out the new promo video of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai below...