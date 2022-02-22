Harshad Chopda, Pranali Rathod and Karishma Sawant starrer TV show has seen some interesting twists in the last couple of days. We saw Abhimanyu and Akshara organising a date for Kairav and Anisha and also celebrating Valentine's Day as a couple. Abhimanyu and Akshara's families have been against their pairing and love. And after Valentine's Day fiasco, things took a turn for a worse turn. Manish Goenka aka Bade Papa (Sachin Tyagi) got Abhi arrested following which Akshara and Manjiri took a stand for Abhi. They forced him to take back his complaint by asking him to get them arrested as well. And then, MG aka Bade Papa suffered from a heart attack. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Twist: Abhi sings in operation theatre while reviving Manish Goenka; AbhiRa fans find him 'cute' yet 'besura' – read tweets

However, there's nothing to worry any more. A new promo was dropped by the channel a couple of minutes ago which will leave all AbhiRa fans excited for Thursday. In the upcoming episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we will see Akshara and Abhi meeting Manish Goenka inside the operation theatre. He seems to have recovered. Abhimanyu is about to leave them alive, Akshara turns and tries to stop him but Manish holds her hand. For a moment, you have your heart in your mouth, wondering whether Bade Papa will yet again separate AbhiRa. But nothing like that will happen as Bade Papa will give his permission to Abhi and Akshu to get married. At least that's what it looks like. MG nods his head that she can go to Abhi and leaves Akshu's hand. Check out the video below:

This is the most exciting promo, don't you think AbhiRa shippers? Elsewhere, in the news, the latest buzz states that Akshu and Abhi will turn into Goddess Parvati and Lord Shiva for the Maha Shivratri special episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. After that, maybe you'd get to witness the AbhiRa wedding!