The Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod starrer TV show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the most-watched TV shows in the country. It is a love story between Abhimanyu and Akshara with a triangle angle of Aarohi played by Karishma Sawant. Recently, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai took an interesting turn when Aarohi married Abhimanyu's brother Neil. She has now gained entry into Birla House. Aarohi is busy plotting against Akshara and Abhimanyu for now. In the upcoming episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we will see Aarohi being up against another trick. Yes, you read that right.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai big TWIST!

Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod starrer TV show trends online and in Entertainment News every single day. And the upcoming twist will surely keep the viewers and AbhiRa shippers hooked to the storyline. In the upcoming episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, everyone at the Birla House will be celebrating Shivu's birthday. And at the same time, we will see Aarohi getting her hands on some files. It puts Abhimanyu in shock.

Watch the upcoming Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai precap here:

Aarohi tells Abhimanyu that she will expose him

Abhimanyu (Harshad Chopda) sees Aarohi with his file and gets angry. She takes the file from her, and Aarohi follows him and threatens that she will expose him no matter what. Abhimanyu turns and his hand, accidentally, touches Aarohi. She feels slapped. Neil gets mad at Abhimanyu.

Is Aarohi going to talk about Akshara's pregnancy?

In the upcoming precap of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we will see Abhimanyu talking about 'his' file. For now, Abhimanyu is quite caught up with Akshara and the pregnancy complications. He wants to find a cure for Akshara before revealing the truth. It is unclear but if it's the same file, and as promised, Aarohi might be the one who will reveal Akshara's pregnancy issues and shatter her dreams. Well, it looks like it. And if she does, will Abhimanyu unleash his fury and wrath on Aarohi? Well, the twists seem very interesting and will surely keep everyone hooked.