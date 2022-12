Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod starrer TV show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is winning hearts for the ongoing storyline. Currently, in the show, Akshara and Abhimanyu are expecting their first child together. They get another good news when the doctor announces that Abhimanyu and Akshara are going to have twins. Their happiness knows no bounds. Earlier Abhimanyu had been planning to abort the child given the pregnancy complications, Akshara was reported to have. However, he had a change of the heart and is now being extra careful about Akshara and her pregnancy. Also Read - Shivangi Joshi and Randeep Rai dating since three months? This is what the Balika Vadhu 2 actors had to say

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai upcoming twist

Ever since Abhimanyu and Akshara learned about the latter expecting twins, Abhimanyu has become quite emotional and extra protective of his ladylove. In the upcoming episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we will see Abhimanyu (Harshad Chopda) keeping a strict eye on Akshara. He makes her sit properly, eat healthy food and even puts her to the test by asking her about the thele wala Chinese. But smart Akshara passes the test. However, Akshara (Pranali Rathod) does have her cravings and is kinda tired of the over-protectiveness of Abhimanyu. That's not it, Abhimanyu has also applied for a paternity leave of 6 months. While it is a good decision, possessiveness and protectiveness of Abhimanyu seem to be complicating things. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai keeps trending in Entertainment News. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai twist: Fans overjoyed as Abhi-Akshu are expecting twins; 'ABHIRA TOGETHER FOREVER' makes it to top trends [VIEW TWEETS]

Check out the promo of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by StarPlus (@starplus)

Abhimanyu's possessiveness to create a rift between him and Akshara-Goenkas?

In the precap of the upcoming episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we will see Akshara guiltily eating a laddoo. As she is about to eat it, Abhimanyu comes there and yells. He tells Akshara that she already cheated on her diet with rasmalai and now she is eating laddoo. Abhimanyu says that it is his mistake that he let her come to Goenkas. The Goenkas are in shock and taken aback seeing Abhimanyu's behaviour. Manish expresses his shock and asks Abhimanyu whether he thinks that they cannot care for Akshara. The latter is in shock while Abhimanyu stands there mum. Also Read - TRP report: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and Anupamaa neck-to-neck; Imlie catches up rapidly

Will Abhimanyu's possessiveness brew trouble between Abhimanyu and Akshara-Goenkas? Abhimanyu has been taking excessive care of Akshara at home. Even Akshara seems put off by his care.