Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has taken another interesting turn, though not agreeable to the fans of AbhiRa fandom. The story of Akshara and Abhimanyu has taken a drastic turn and now once lovers have turned strangers. Harshad Chopda plays Abhimanyu and Pranali Rathod plays Akshara. The two have made history with their sizzling chemistry and amazing scene that have been serving fans for more than a year now. Talking about the latest twist in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we will see Akshara revealing the truth about Abhimanyu being Abhi to Abhinav. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Abhinav to finally learn that Abhimanyu is Akshara's ex-husband; will he let go of Abhir and Akshu?

In the upcoming episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we will see Abhir asking Abhinav (Jay Soni) to email Abhimanyu pictures of their family with him (Harshad Chopda). Abhinav checks the pictures that were clicked on his phone. He notices how Akshara moves from Abhimanyu's side to Abhinav's side. He then recalls all the things that happened right from Akshara cancelling the fair to sell her jams in Shimla to their goodbyes with a box of Jam bottles. He connects the dots and gets anxious about whether Abhimanyu is Abhi, the ex-husband that Akshara left and had such difficulty moving on from. Also Read - Weekly TV TRP list: Anupamaa and Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin remain to rule the top 2 spots; Bigg Boss 16 competes with THIS show for fifth position [VIEW FULL LIST]

Since morning Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has been trending on Twitter and Entertainment News section. Coming back to the upcoming episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Abhinav comes home after going on a lookout for Akshara in the storm. He finds her home and questions her about Abhimanyu being Abhi. Akshara apologises to Abhinav for hiding the truth and shares her feelings for the last couple of days. Abhinav apologises to Akshara for bringing her past in front of her. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Akshara holds Abhinav instead of Abhimanyu in drunken stupor; AbhiRa fans lash out at the makers for killing the jodi [View Tweets]

In the upcoming episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we will see Akshara rushing towards Abhimanyu once reality hits her. She says that she cannot accept Aabhimanyu's apology. She has her responsibility and cannot free Abhimanyu from his guilt because she has learned to live with it all in the last six years. Akshara's pent-up emotions burst out in front of Abhimanyu and she slams him for apologising for his convenience. Pranali Rathod is being hailed for her acting chops by those who watched the episode online.

The whole god daym scene was so powerful but this f**king WALK >>> I have been praising pranu since first leap but she surely n literally outdones herself with each passing episode ?✨ #PranaliRathod #yrkkh pic.twitter.com/hdLGSFyHls — hopeless romantic ? (@_softxuwu_) January 31, 2023

Tu toh tukraa nehi DIL ka;

Tu pura DIL hai??#PranaliRathod ? https://t.co/ePmKi4IsOF — Jannatul Imtasim? (@ImtasimJ) January 31, 2023

Pranali was phenomenal here

And am I dreaming or what akshu ko itne ache dialogues kese mil gye #Yrkkh #PranaliRathod pic.twitter.com/FH1A94Yqc0 — Somya (@pranaliislove) January 31, 2023

This scene needs appreciation, the cinematography to the camera angels was just perfect ?? Harshad & Pranail we’re phenomenal. They bought the moment to life & told the story though their expressions ??#HarshadChopda • #AbhiRa #Pranalirathod • #Yrkkh pic.twitter.com/Z3HuEcriLf — Naz??Abhi?Meerab?? (@Naz_K21) January 31, 2023

this walk!!!!! THIS DAMN WALK!!!!! ❤️‍?

made an exit like a queen that she's#PranaliRathod • #yrkkhpic.twitter.com/vGdYXVyjRA — Aditi ✿⁠ (@raanjhanaax) January 31, 2023

My only motive to watch #yrkkh was you #PranaliRathod ?️ and you are the one for whom i am still watching the show.and you aren't failing to impress us through you phenomenal acting.truly blessing to our eyes ?#ProudPranalians ? #Akshu #Akshara #AksharaGoenka #AksharaBirla pic.twitter.com/URW09lzOZH — Jannatul Imtasim? (@ImtasimJ) January 31, 2023

#Yrkkh #PranaliRathod

No one let her talk before 5 years Aaj meri baat Puri hogi ? damn ? https://t.co/7dCF2OUfF2 — Mishbir (@Mishbirfanfr) January 31, 2023

#PranaliRathod portrayed this in such a dignified way!

No screaming no shouting..just HEAD STRONG! She was in pain,hurt,even angry but at the same time full of compassion & resilience! The way u brought it all with a very soft & restrained voice?#yrkkh pic.twitter.com/oEXPDeJfo0 — SABINA? (@ITSBiggbossOTT) January 31, 2023

"tumhare ek sorry unn saari baaton ke liye kaafi nahi hain jo tumne tab kahi thi" YASS AKSHARA TELL HIM!!!!!! [#AbhiRa | #HarshadChopda | #PranaliRathod | #yrkkh]pic.twitter.com/KXLXw04iVs — zoya (@_cloud_Zoe) January 31, 2023

"Tumne toh mujhe dard me kya, family me bhi hissa nhi diya" ??‍♀️

Deep line✨? Pranali Owned Today's Episode?

Expression,Dialogue,Amazing Acting....?

Akshu;Confrontation scenes...?

Today so many dialogues in one epsd...that for her ????#PranaliRathod #YRKKH #AksharaGoenka pic.twitter.com/eoz7cgSszg — ????(???????? ? ????? ℬ???) (@VinuRao08797752) January 31, 2023

#Yrkkh #AbhiRa #PranaliRathod

Today Akshu proved why her father called her chotu sherni ?? — Mishbir (@Mishbirfanfr) January 31, 2023

Abhinav asks Akshara to reveal Abhir's truth to Abhimanyu

In the next episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we will see Abhinav asking Akshara to tell Abhir the truth that Abhimanyu Birla is his father. He asks Akshara to tell Abhimanyu that Abhir is his son. Akshara is adamant and says that Abhir is her and his child. Abhinav stands shocked. Will Akshara relent? We have seen Akshara studying law. Will there be a court battle?