Harshad Chopda, Pranali Rathod and Karishma Sawant starrer TV show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the longest-running TV shows in the history of Indian Television. It is currently in the third generation with Harshad playing Abhimanyu, Pranali essaying Akshara and Karishma portraying Aarohi. In the latest episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we saw Abhimanyu being a foster father to Roohi while Akshara is raising Abhir with Abhinav (Jay Soni). And now, finally, it seems that Akshara and Abhimanyu will come face to face. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16 star Shiv Thakare to Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Harshad Chopda: These TV stars hold engineering degrees

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai big twist: Lives of Abhimanyu and Akshara

Entertainment News is full of reactions to the post-leap episodes of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Jay Soni entered the show as Abhinav when Akshara left the Birla house after getting a divorce from Abhimanyu (Harshad Chopda). After the leap, Akshara is blessed with Abhir while Aarohi is blessed with Roohi. Abhimanyu seems remorseful and in deep pain and, on the other hand, Akshara seems to have locked up her past away. They both are running away from their past for now. However, soon things will catch up... Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Abhinav to be a villain or a good person? AbhiRa fans share thoughts as Jay Soni wins hearts over Abhimanyu [View Tweets]

Akshara to be a lawyer?

In the upcoming episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we will see Akshara (Pranali Rathod) studying to be a lawyer. She and Abhir are both studying and they both complain about having to study too much. It is a cute scene. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and more TOP TV shows that are fetching good TRPs despite getting flak for ongoing tracks [View Pics]

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Abhinav meets Abhimanyu, Akshara preps to be a lawyer

In the upcoming episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we will see Abhimanyu trying to get to Shimla. While Akshara has refused to go to Shimla at the camp. When she sees Abhimanyu's name on the list, she decides not to go. Now, on the one hand, we have Abhimanyu who is in a fix since his car broke down. He meets Abhinav. Elsewhere, Akshara reveals to Abhinav why she does not want to go to the camp.

Netizens react to the precap and more:

Well, firstly, netizens are pumped up about Abhinav (Jay Soni) and Abhimanyu's meeting. However, they are quite surprised to see Akshara studying to be a lawyer. A lot of fans are speculating that a custody battle can take place. Check out the tweets here:

Agree she shld in reality file a case against So called Dr family Birlas.specially her sasu MA#Yrkkh #ABHIRA https://t.co/jb6xxoVPvJ — Kasturi Joshi (@Kasturi2106) January 11, 2023

Ok not against akshu's career itne illogical theories dekhi hae ITV me ye kya hai I will hype her if she is gonna be lawyer hope she sends her Sasuma to jail? #AbhiRa? #abhira #yrkkh #harshali — tanvi s (@tanvishri11) January 11, 2023

For me abhi will be ruined if he ever accepts akshara back without her realizing how evil was of her to not just keep his child away from him but also to inform him about her new marriage thru bp.

Why did she tell bp about her new life? Why is she still in touch #yrkkh

1/5 — Sleeping Girl✨ (@sleepingg7) January 10, 2023

You all are missing the big picture! makers are making akshu lawyer for future drama after ? itv drama of pappi misunderstanding nav n akshu relation then his almost marriage with ? n custody case n after #abhira reunion she will fight DV case of "journalist" shefali #yrkkh ? pic.twitter.com/9ybqMLZmmB — Syzuki (@Syzuki2) January 11, 2023

Yeh hint hai kya?? Are yaar itni negativity ab aur kya negative hone wala hai. Anyway I am so happy I am not watching the show right now #yrkkh #Abhira — Abhira_tanya (@abhira_love1) January 11, 2023

Is baar #AbhiRa sth honge shayad aur Abhinav ke Against Custody Battle hogi Abhir ke lia i think tbhi Makers Akshara ko Law pdte huye dikha rhe hain ?#yrkkh pic.twitter.com/08bmZjpPe7 — Teddy (@veer73633808) January 11, 2023

POV: Family study time. Abhi is helping Abhir do his homework while mumma studies for law exams. ??#yrkkh #AbhirBirla #AbhiRa pic.twitter.com/FATMqVzCeU — Rags_HcPr? (@Ragini2011) January 11, 2023

Guys let's just stop Abhi v/s Akshu. If u want to blast some1 thn blash the writers bcoz thy are the ones who have spoiled the characters na. The actors are just doing their jobs. The team is the 1 who are not listening to what we fans want. So DKP n the team to be blamed #abhira — abhira_bloomingflowers (@abhirablooming1) January 11, 2023

Wats the use of akshu studying law??? To fight for custody...I don't think so coz they already had the custody court battle in gen 2 they wont repeat it again...Is it for Shefali??? Fighting her domestic violence case??? #yrkkh #AbhiRa — Pooooooh (@pooh_for_rescue) January 11, 2023

Agree she shld in reality file a case against So called Dr family Birlas.specially her sasu MA#Yrkkh #ABHIRA https://t.co/jb6xxoVPvJ — Kasturi Joshi (@Kasturi2106) January 11, 2023

People have problem with changing career then I say come out of your reel world and see real world coz in real people do have different career options,example Actress Sai Pallavi a south Indian actress now wants to study doctor so she’s giving break to her movies #yrkkh #AbhiRa — Sana (@sanasuhana1998) January 11, 2023

I don't want akshu to stop her singing career She looks so good while singing and handling guitar,just like how doctor profession suits abhi,i wanted to see abhir's reaction while Akshara singing after reunion

Lekin ye makers kyun krte akshara ki saath hi ???‍♀️#yrkkh #abhira — abhira_yrkkh (@Yrkkh__Abhira) January 11, 2023

Jay Soni is winning hearts as Abhinav in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.