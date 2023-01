Harshad Chopda, Pranali Rathod and Karishma Sawant starrer TV show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is going to have a major twist in the tale. AbhiRa has separated again. Neil was killed off in an altercation and Akshara was blamed for everything. Abhimanyu divorces her then and there. Akshara is heartbroken and leaves the Birla house. She doesn't go back to Goenka's mansion and is out living all by herself. Thankfully, Abhinav (Jay Soni) helps her without any evil intentions. And now, gear up for some major drama in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Kumkum Bhagya and more Hindi TV shows that will take a leap in 2023

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai shocking update:

In the upcoming episode of Harshad Chopda-Pranali Rathod and Karishma Sawant starrer TV show, we will see the Goenka and Birlas together cutting cake. Manjiri is also back from the hospital and doing well. Abhimanyu is seen clicking a selfie of the whole family. It seems like he is clicking a pic from Manish's phone. Manish gets Akshara's call who announces that she has tied the knot. Everyone is in shock.

Abhimanyu refuses to talk to Akshara

Well, the precap of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai also saw Abhinav (Jay Soni) calling Abhi and asking him to talk to Akshara (Pranali Rathod). But Abhimanyu refuses. Abhinav tries to explain that Akshara wants to talk to him about their child and he lashes out saying that he doesn't want to talk to her.

Check out the whole Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai promo here:

AbhiRa fans are upset and discuss the kids

As per the media report, the shooting for after-leap episodes in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has begun today. It has been said that Abhimanyu (Harshad Chopda) will have a dashing look after the leap. Two kids' pictures if going viral. Fans believe they are Shivu and Aarohi's kid. Check out the tweets here:

Overall, fans are pretty upset with the way the story in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is going forward. They have also called for a boycott.