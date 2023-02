Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has taken a drastic turn in the story of Abhimanyu and Akshara. Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod's chemistry and their romance were all that kept the fans hooked on the show. However, the makers separated Abhimanyu and Akshara and fans have now lost all hope of Abhira being one again. And the latest promo of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has irked the fans all the more. Well, the makers have planned a lot of twists and turns in the upcoming episode. Also Read - TRP Report Week 5: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin ties with Anupamaa, Bigg Boss 16 maintains ratings ahead of finale [Check TOP 10 TV shows]

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai BIG TWIST: Akshara reaches Udaipur

In the upcoming episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, y'all will see Akshara (Pranali Rathod) reaching Goenka Mansion after a wait of 6 long years. In the promo dropped by the channel, we see Akshara reaching Goenka Mansion and touching the nameplate. She gets a warm welcome from Mimi, Manish and Suwarna. Kairav is also present there but he seems hostile. Akshara is joined by Abhinav (Jay Soni) and Abhir. Akshara gets shocked when she sees Abhimanyu (Harshad Chopda) there as well. Ruhi then runs into Abhimanyu's arms and asks who is the pretty lady. Abhimanyu says her Maasi. Ruhi asks what relation he has with her to which he replies he never understood "Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai." Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai jodi AbhiRa tie with Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2's Raya to get the TOP spot on the Most Popular TV jodis of January 2023

Watch the new Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai promo below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by StarPlus (@starplus)

AbhiRa fans are unhappy with the new montage of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Just as the promo of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai was released the fans started bashing the channel and the makers. They did not like the idea of Akshara and Abhimanyu being on different sides. Furthermore, they have changed the promotional montage of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. It earlier featured Abhimanyu, Akshara and Abhir and now, it features Abhimanyu, Akshara with Abhinav and Aarohi as well. It has irked the fans to another level. The promo is going viral in Entertainment News right now. Check out the Twitter reactions here: Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai BIG TWIST: Akshara wishes to go to Udaipur as Aarohi gets electrocuted; fans are livid with the precap [View Tweets]

Kya yaar Jam bechne wale writer se kya ummid kar rahe ho tum @KalraRomesh @rishimandial Slapped on the cheeks of all the Fans(dkp), the time has now come DKP has to be slapped! #Yrkkh ? bye #abhira ENDGAME https://t.co/3tXZheRW6l — papia.. (@PapiaPal15) February 9, 2023

Abey yarr...... ager kids ko imp hi nahi deni thi to include hi na krte kids? abhir should be in montage he is the chain between #AbhiRa and from the promo they are not going to reveal abhir truth anytime soon ??? #AbhiRa #yrkkh — Tehreem jamal (@Tehreemjamal2) February 9, 2023

Story is moving forward but how dare they change the montage. Like isse kya milega?

Promo see fans nakhush mtlb episode might be good??#Yrkkh #AbhiRa — Akshu (@Akshu66127569) February 9, 2023

14yrs old show #Yrkkh national television per har rishte ko abused kia Hai,Sasur ka sath shaadi apni Bahu se Abhi Neel ko apna beta manta tha,yeh rishta gum Hai Kisi ke Pyar Mein aur kasauti zindagi Ki se bhi badatar kahlata hai @KalraRomesh @rishimandial @StarPlus #abhira pic.twitter.com/9iyk5XmUlZ — papia.. (@PapiaPal15) February 9, 2023

@KalraRomesh Abhir Ruh Baby ko use kyunnnnnnn kiya ?????

Domestic violence Bhabhi Acha Admi ?

Yrkkh3 Neverrrr beat that Gum Show ???

Lkn Akshu Manyu H na???#Yrkkh #AbhiRa pic.twitter.com/OawsEQ2hcZ — ????(???????? ? ????? ℬ???) (@VinuRao08797752) February 9, 2023

Guys its time to show them audience's power #yrkkh dekhna band karo jabtak humko humare #AbhiRa wapsh nahi mil jate

Nahi TV par nahi hotstar dekhna hai toh insta YouTube par dekho

TRP decrease karwao iski — Aamaya (Fuck You DKP??) (@MadCrazygirls) February 9, 2023

This leap was supposed to be about abhir and #abhira but they made it something else only...dkp the worst pH and have the worst writers out there!

Like ghum is even better than this!#yrkkh — Riya (@Riyaaaa0103) February 9, 2023

Both aru & nav got entry in montage

Abhir totally sidelined & ruhi got more dialogues

Seems like ruhi aru & nav has been accepted by the trp audience

Also feel ruhi would unite #AbhiRa like neil did

It's makers fault

The shud have casted better abhir or worse ruhi#yrkkh — pryn (@pryn1993) February 9, 2023

I think we are heading to get ‘moksha’ from #DKP finally(only good thing in this entire crap) Gonna get our Peace,sanity back.Sorry,but just trying to see positive?Good memories of #Abhira stays forever!Yet #DKP ESCAPE proved they canT handle t mess they created b4 leap.#YRKKH — B Saha (@benSahaUS) February 9, 2023

This is all that matters they only them for each other they will meet and kismet will bring them together this time for ever never to seperate #yrkkh #Abhira pic.twitter.com/sAN92JdYtw — h4157315(havs)?Abhira 4ever awaiting reunion (@h4157315) February 9, 2023

They removed Abhir How dare they!!

AbhiRa ko kyun rakha? Unhe bhi uda dete Montage se ?#yrkkh #AbhiRa pic.twitter.com/D1cY0ezwVX — ツ (@innervoicetells) February 9, 2023

Ugrhhhhhhhh,this is too much now

I hope iss baar trp gir jaaye tab inko akal ayegi?#yrkkh #abhira #harshali https://t.co/JjZ8e6cEbl — Abhirasdaughter (@Abhirasfitoor) February 9, 2023

Dkp again & again proving #AbhiRa r not the leads.... They just wanted? on the montage so they including AA also.... We knw ur obsession with ?.. @StarPlus #Yrkkh — Aayesha❣️ (@alfiya_ka) February 9, 2023

Srsly Abhi

Yeh rishta kya kehlata hai

Don't you think you should ask this question to yourself

Why is your brother's wife standing beside U

I could have ignored it if it was just roohi but this woman is with you in every frame. So ask this question to urself too #abhira #yrkkh pic.twitter.com/R3ZcCzy3hI — Sushi (@urlovelyseshi) February 9, 2023

Bruh more than Abhira I feel HARSHALI are feeling more uncomfortable standing there like this?...Like they will be thinking kya soch ke show ko sign kiya tha aur kya karna pad raha hai... #yrkkh #abhira pic.twitter.com/Qlne18cnLu — ?Piya? (@dhavale_anushka) February 9, 2023

Ye kya dekh Liya ?????Nahiiiiiiiijiii ????????

Meko Night me Horror Dream aane vala h ?????

DKP Team kuch to Raham kr lete ??????????

Acha Admi Domestic Violence Choti Bhabhiji Enter In Yrkkh3 Montage ??#HarshadChopda #PranaliRathod #AbhiRa #Yrkkh pic.twitter.com/Czaq0duKnb — ????(???????? ? ????? ℬ???) (@VinuRao08797752) February 9, 2023

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the longest-running TV shows in the country.