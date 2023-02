Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is gearing up for a shocking twist in the lives of Harshad Chopda aka Abhimanyu and Pranali Rathod aka Akshara. And fans are so not ready for the upcoming big twist. Well, as y'all know Abhimanyu has revealed that he is indeed marrying Aarohi for the sake of Ruhi. Karishma Sawant plays Aarohi on the show. We have also seen Jay Soni joining the longest-running TV show as Abhinav Sharma. Currently, AbhiRa is separated and there doesn't seem a possibility of their reunion for now. As per the latest promo, Akshara will take a stand for herself against Abhimanyu. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Pranali Rathod, Harshad Chopda and Shreyansh dance on RRR song; AbhiRa fans finally have some solace [Watch]

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Akshara takes a stand for herself

Ever since Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai took a big leap, it has been trending big time in the Entertainment News section. Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod make for one of the most handsome couples in the TV industry. They play Abhimanyu and Akshara. Fans fondly call them AbhiRa. A new promo of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has been released in which we see Abhimanyu and Akshara are seen talking to each other after the big wedding announcement. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Abhimayu accepts decision to marry Aarohi; AbhiRa fans slam Manjiri and makers [View Tweets]

Abhimanyu asks Akshara how did she move on so easily when he still hasn't. Abhimanyu asks Akshara what has Abhinav (Jay Soni) done in 6 years that he couldn't. Akshara tells him that Abhinav respects her. Akshara leaves Abhimanyu standing there, disheartened. Also Read - Anupamaa's Anuj Kapadia, Junooniyat's Jahaan, YRKHH's Abhimanyu Birla; check most loved male heroes on TV

Watch the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai promo video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by StarPlus (@starplus)

Akshara fans rejoice as she takes a stand for herself

Pranali Rathod aka Akshara's fans are happy that Akshara has finally taken a stand for herself. Fans are happy that Akshara has finally talked about how if the spouse does not respect, the love doesn't matter. They are happy to see Akshu not being a doormat anymore. In the next episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we will see Akshara telling off Kairav that she will not convince Aarohi against the wedding but instead respect her choice.