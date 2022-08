Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod starrer Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is gearing up for some high-voltage drama and an interesting twist in the show. The Rajan Shahi-produced TV show is one of the most watched and most loved TV shows in the country. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has always been ruling in the TOP 5 of the TRP charts. But of late, the position and the TRPs are also struggling. And hence, the makers have planned an interesting twist ahead in Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod starrer. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Anupamaa, Imlie and more: BIG twists from TOP TV shows that will leave fans excited and boost TRPs

Akshara to loose her identity in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

In the upcoming episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we will see Dr Khera aka Mrunal Jain keeping a condition in front of Akshara for Abhimanyu's operation. He asks Akshara to dedicate her entire life to Maya and become her voice. And Akshara will agree to it for the sake of Abhimanyu, his career and her love for him. She will loose her identity in the process and be just a mere shadow. It's really sad as Akshara's singing and voice are a major part of her identity. Also Read - Karan Mehra-Nisha Rawal marital saga: After BFF Rohit Verma's interview, fans comment that their divorce should be televised like Johnny Depp-Amber Heard

AbhiRa fans gear up for Abhimanyu 2.0 in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Given the ongoing Kairav situation after Anisha's death in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, the Goenkas and Birlas cannot even see eye to eye with each other. Moreover, Kairav has run away from jail and is hiding in the Goenka mansion. His health is deteriorating. It will add to the stress between Abhimanyu and Akshara (Pranali Rathod). And eventually, the two lovebirds will separate. The show will then take a leap of a year and we will see a new Abhimanyu (Harshad Chopda) aka Abhi 2.0. He will be living life carefree. Fans are really gearing up for Abhimanyu 2.0. Also Read - TRP List Week 32: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and Ravivaar With Star Parivaar spike up, Anupamaa retains top spot [View Full List]

Excited to see his new look & his entry?#yrkkh #HarshadChopda #AbhimanyuBirla pic.twitter.com/Wcc4yshwp2 — Tania (@Taniaa_000) August 21, 2022

Fans fear AbhiRa's separation

Abhimanyu and Akshara make for one of the most amazing onscreen TV jodi in the industry right now. Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod's sizzling chemistry in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has won over the masses. And they don't like the idea of separation at all. After all, it was just a couple of months ago that Abhimanyu and Akshara got married. They didn't even have their honeymoon and had been facing a lot of familial problems in their lives.

their last hearts to each other.. ?? the last time they express their love for eo before their year long separation.. i hope its not a dream ? #yrkkh #abhira #aksharabirla #abhimanyubirla pic.twitter.com/3MvPETIHpC — • abhira is love • (@abhira_endgame) August 22, 2022

why did Akshu leave #abhi ? “ #YehRishtaKyaKehlataHai #yrkkh #abhira — YRKHH 3 Fan Page (@Yrkhh3) August 21, 2022

They both don’t deserve this ??#AbhiRa #yrkkh — Tabassum✨ (@_tabassumm_) August 22, 2022

How will Abhimanyu react when he sees Akshara has left him? Well, in the post-separation promo, we saw Abhimanyu being resentful towards Akshara. However, he still misses her and also feels for her. When Maya is singing at a concert, he reaches upon hearing Akshara's voice. How will Abhi and Akshara overcome this obstacle?